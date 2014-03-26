Michael Jackson Videos Without Music are Hilarious

I'll be honest: Michael Jackson videos are pretty hilarious even with the music included. Have you watched “Remember the Time” recently? Try surviving MJ's makeout with Iman. Dare you.
But this is still a shockingly funny and scary treat: Check out what happens to romantic wistfulness of “The Way You Make Me Feel” — definitely the best single off “Bad” — after you take the music away. Suddenly all that gyrating, sneaking into cars, and screaming seems somehow strange.
(Via HuffPost)
