Michael Jackson Videos Without Music are Hilarious

#Michael Jackson
03.26.14 4 years ago

I'll be honest: Michael Jackson videos are pretty hilarious even with the music included. Have you watched “Remember the Time” recently? Try surviving MJ's makeout with Iman. Dare you.

But this is still a shockingly funny and scary treat: Check out what happens to romantic wistfulness of “The Way You Make Me Feel” — definitely the best single off “Bad” — after you take the music away. Suddenly all that gyrating, sneaking into cars, and screaming seems somehow strange. 

(Via HuffPost)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jackson
TAGSmichael jacksonthe way you make me feel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP