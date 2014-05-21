Michael Jackson’s ‘Love Never Felt So Good’ sets chart records

Both Michael Jackson and Coldplay enter the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

“Love Never Felt So Good,” a duet between the late Jackson and Justin Timberlake” featured on Jackson”s “Xscape,” rockets 22-9 on the Hot 100, while Coldplay”s “A Sky Full of Stars” from new album “Ghost Stories,” vaults 43 -10.

But back to Jackson for a minute: with “Love Never Felt So Good”s” ascent, Jackson makes history as the only artist to hit the Top 10 of Billboard”s Hot 100 in five consecutive decades, according to Billboard. His first Top 10, “Got to Be There,” which peaked at No. 4, was in 1971. Five other artists have scored Top 10s in four consecutive decades: Barbra Streisand, Cher, Aerosmith, Madonna, and Whitney Houston.

Jackson”s feat helps him extend a record he already held: the longest span between first and most recent appearance in the Top 10. His distance is now 42 weeks, six months, and one week. Santana is a far second at 33 years and eight months.

“Love Never Felt So Good” is Jackson”s 29th Hot 100 top 10 and Timberlake”s 22nd, including “N Sync hits. Madonna has the most Hot 100 top 10s at 38.

None of this diminishes the accomplishments of John Legend, whose “All of Me” holds at No. 1 for the third week. Iggy Azalea occupies No. 2 and No. 3 as “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, climbs 3-2 and Ariana Grande”s “Problem,” featuring Azalea,” rises 4-3.

Azalea”s action pushes down former chart topper, “Happy,” by Pharrell Williams 2-4.

DJ Snake and Lil Jon”s “Turn Down For What” returns to its peak, rising 6-5, trading places with Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J. Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz, stays at No. 7, while Timberlake”s “Not A Bad Thing” holds at No. 8.