Michael Keaton exorcizes his Batman demons in international ‘Birdman’ trailer

I'm pretty sure that, unless Michael Mann's latest slides into the season vis a vis a qualifying run, “Birdman” is at the very top of my list of anticipations this Oscar season. How could it not be at this point? Michael Keaton is back in the saddle in an absolutely bold vision from Alejandro González Iñárritu. Add to that the fact that the film is apparently set up to look like one single “take,” well, I'm just ready to be dazzled.
A new international trailer has landed, and at nearly three minutes in length, it's an awesome taste ahead of the film's Venice bow (which will happen in just under a month). There's more focus this time on what Keaton is doing, and yeah, it's still amazingly trippy. I love the undertones of Keaton's own career. Here's a guy who came up in comedy and one day decided, sure, I'll play Batman. And that was sort of the end of it as far as how he would be remembered.
Keaton has expressed a bit of sadness in the past over the fact that when he's out and about, it's, “Hey, Batman.” Let alone that he has a whole career of other work: people just see the pop culture iconography he once dabbled in. “20 years ago I said no to 'Birdman 4,'” his character says in the film. To which an international press member gets giddy at the misunderstanding: “'Birdman 4!' You do 'Birdman 4?'”
That kind of meta angle is going to be candy for me, personally. And I'm sure Iñárritu and Emmanuel Lubezki will bring plenty of visual splendor to accompany the whole experience.
“Birdman” opens Oct. 17 and I can't wait.
I forgot how much you like Mann, but who could blame ya? Terribly underrated. Hope to see a trailer for his film soon. Still need one for Inherent Vice. In any case this looks like it will be one of my favorites if all goes well. The 89 flick was probably my first childhood movie so Keaton will always have a certain level of bias from me. This seems to playing to his strengths both dramatically and comedically.
They’re not showing us enough of the movie in the trailers. All we’ve seen is one shot so far.
This is my most anticipated movie of the year as well. Michael Keaton has been underrated forever. Not many people saw the movie “Game 6,” which I believe got a release in 2006, but he was excellent in it (the movie itself was just okay). And I honestly believe he deserved a Best Supporting Actor nomination for “Beetlejuice,” which is one of the most inspired “cartoonish” performances I think of. If Johnny Depp could be nominated for playing Jack Sparrow, then Michael Keaton should have been nominated for playing Beetlejuice, dammit!
Also, this is just a weird nitpick, but am I the only one who finds it odd that Alejandro González Iñárritu is being billed as “Alejandro G. Iñárritu” for this film? González isn’t his middle name; it’s half of his last name. Strange.
You can only assume it was his call.
Oh, I’m not implying it wasn’t. I’m just saying I find it odd. It’s like if Daniel Day-Lewis were to suddenly decide he wanted to be billed as Daniel D. Lewis.
I wonder if it has something to do with the misunderstanding of apellidos generally in the Anglosphere. In Hispanic culture, the first of the two “last names” (apellidos) is the “main” last name, so to speak. So, technically, he should be called “Mr. Gonzalez” when people don’t use both apellidos. Of course, in America, he’s actually more commonly referred to as “Mr. Inarritu”. (I’m too lazy to add the accents and tilde in the names, btw.)
Because Americans tend to be confused by these details, I’m going to assume he’s just kind of dumbing down his name for the general populace. If certain critics do it the “correct” way (by referring to him as “Gonzalez”) and others do it the “incorrect” way (which is how most Americans do it, including Kris in the article above), then it can lead to confusion. It’s probably easier from a marketing standpoint to have a clear reference name (Inarritu).