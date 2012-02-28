Michael Mann bears ‘Witness’ to HBO documentary series

HBO announced on Tuesday (February 28) that Michael Mann and David Frankham are behind a new docu-series titled “Witness.”

Seemingly following in the stylistic footsteps of Peter Berg’s “On Freddie Roach,” “Witness” will be a verite-style limited series focusing on young combat photographers in conflict zones.

The first episode of “Witness” was shot in Juarez, Mexico. the next three are currently in production in Brazil, Uganda and Libya.

“David Frankham and I share an admiration for combat photography that captures the universal – and sometimes the indescribable – in a single frame in the midst of chaos and danger,” Mann states.

Adds Frankham, “‘Witness’ will not provide a historical context. The direction Michael and I took in creating ‘Witness’ was to immerse the audience via intimacy with the photographer into the intensity of a situation as it”s developing, as they risk their lives to capture one piece of the truth.”

Mann, whose TV credits include “Miami Vice” and “The Jericho Mile,” is currently serving as executive producer (and occasional director) on HBO’s “Luck.”

Frankham has done commercials for companies like Nike and Fiat, as well as the short film that was the basis for “Witness.”