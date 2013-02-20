Michael Moore: Oscar nominee detained at LAX, threatened with deportation (UPDATED)

“Emad Burnat, Palestinian director of Oscar nominated ‘5 Broken Cameras,’ was held tonight by immigration at LAX as he landed to attend the Oscars,” documentary filmmaker and Academy branch governor Michael Moore Tweeted to his 1.4 million followers this evening. “Emad, his wife and 8-year-old son were placed in a holding area and told they didn’t have the proper invitation on them to attend the Oscars.”
According to Moore, Burnat texted him for help after being detained. “Apparently the Immigration & Customs officers couldn’t understand how a Palestinian could be an Oscar nominee,” Moore continued. “I called Academy officials who called lawyers. I told Emad to give the officers my phone number and to say my name a couple of times.”
Moore also stated that Burnat’s producing the Oscar invitation “wasn’t good enough” and that the nominee was being threatened with deportation.
“He was certain they were going to deport him,” Moore said. “But not if I had anything to do about it…After one and a half hours, they decided to release him and his family and told him he could stay in LA for the week and go to the Oscars. Welcome to America.”
Burnat’s film, which he co-directed with Israeli Guy Davidi, is the first Palestinian documentary ever nominated for an Oscar. It is the result of Burnat’s coverage of peaceful Palestinian protests in a small village in the West Bank that frequently turn into physical altercations with Israeli soldiers.
Moore said Burnat later told him, “It’s nothing I’m not used to…When you live under occupation, with no rights, this is a daily occurrence.”
So consider it a bumpy start indeed for what should have been a fun week in Southern California basking in the glow of awards recognition.
“5 Broken Cameras” earned the Cinema Eye Honor in January for non-fiction filmmaking.
The 85th Academy Awards will be held this Sunday.
UPDATE: Emad Burnat has released the following statement:
“Last night, on my way from Turkey to Los Angeles, CA, my family and I were held at US immigration for about an hour and questioned about the purpose of my visit to the United States. Immigration officials asked for proof that I was nominated for an Academy Award® for the documentary 5 BROKEN CAMERAS and they told me that if I couldn’t prove the reason for my visit, my wife Soraya, my son Gibreel and I would be sent back to Turkey on the same day.
“After 40 minutes of questions and answers, Gibreel asked me why we were still waiting in that small room. I simply told him the truth: ‘Maybe we’ll have to go back.’ I could see his heart sink.
“Although this was an unpleasant experience, this is a daily occurrence for Palestinians, every single day, throughout [t]he West Bank. There are more than 500 Israeli checkpoints, roadblocks, and other barriers to movement across our land, and not a single one of us has been spared the experience that my family and I experienced yesterday. Ours was a very minor example of what my people face every day.”
Life without rights under occupation of Hamas, Fatah, and other terrorist governments who use their citizens as pawns in their fanaticism-driven power games can indeed be straining on the average Palestinian. Americans and other members of the free world deal with the fallout all the time, and so are hypersensitive. One glance at the deterioration of the rights of non-Islamists in Europe would given any westerner a touch of paranoia.
Life under ISRAELI occupation.
Instead of reading Zionist pro-Israel LIES, read the UN or Human Rights Watch or Amnesty International or B’Tselem or the US Army War College.
No one outside of settler Jewish colonist freaks thinks that the Palestinians have a hard life because of Hamas and Fatah.
It’s ISRAEL that is STEALING THEIR LAND.
Sharon, the majority of Christians (and their churches) throughout Palestine have sided with the Palestinian Muslims in this struggle against the apartheid state of Israel. In fact, it is Muslims and Jews and Sikhs throughout Europe who have experienced a deterioration of their rights. Women can even be detained by the police simply for wearing their religious garb in France.
Lish and Bint Alshamsa, Israel is not an apartheid state, and has not stolen any land. The history of the issue goes back thousands of years, and both of you need to get away from your own sources of propaganda. Check the definition of the term apartheid and the history and daily events of the country. If you need help, try an unbiased, two-sided source such as [www.mideastweb.org]. All citizens there have equal rights as in any other western country, regardless of religion and background. Yes, just like any other country, there is discrimination – and also tons of affirmative action, but no apartheid (except that Arabs pay less taxes for the same services, and the “colonist freaks” are tossed out of their homes by the Israeli government when things get too heated). If you are referring to territories such as the “West Bank” and “Gaza” where Christians have fewer rights than Muslims, the Palestinians there would be very disappointed to read that you would consider those areas to be part of Israel, and most would put the blame (or honor, depending on whose side you are on) on Hamas and Fatah. Israel and the Palestinians are at war, and just because Israel pays them millions and ships in foods, supplies, fuel, and electricity, it does not mean she can be forced to solve their internal crises that have existed for many hundreds of years if not more.
Sorry, Lish, but Israel gets many refugees from Gaza who were tortured and tormented by Hamas, and plenty of people there complain about Hamas and Fatah. Do you really believe that groups considered terrorist organizations would be the only governments anywhere in the world where their citizens don’t complain? Really?
As for the situation in Europe, the “religious garb” to which you refer is an internationally known symbol of oppression and is accompanied by demands of Islamists that westerners accept sharia law, which has resulted in much violence and draining of resources. If these countries, many of them homes to the “Palestinans”, have such a wonderful culture, why do they run away to enjoy the benefits of the infidel infrastructure?
And by the way, both of you – that last part is EXACTLY how Israel filled up with Islamic Arabs who squatted, called themselves “Palestinans”, and demanded their “rights” to “their land”.
Indeed it is an apartheid state. In fact, did you read about how the state finally admitted to sterilizing African Jews who moved their as refugees.
You can ignore the cries of Christians throughout Palestine, but at least God hears them. It’s a shame that you would be willing to allow the apartheid state of Israel to continue killing them and confiscating their land, all because of some misplaced affection or dishonest information.
sharon: i think you need to do alot more independent research from alot more diffrent places. if you can actually say isriel dose not exist as an apartide state on peviously occupied land. you need to learn more about both jewish and arab culture and society before you even try to make half the pointsyour trying to make… and also… why dont you visit Gaza and the west bank and then open your mouth, about what was taken from who, and wether its segredated or not, also after you visit tell me all about the human justice you witness there going on as well. its easy to have all thease opinions and remarks when yave no frame of refrence and juou really h st spout out self heard propaganda insted of actually seeing for yourself first hand. Who am I? i work closley with the Rachel Corrie Foundation for peace and jusice We support awarnes of the palestinian/isrieli conflict and any situation or person that promots social justice and peace both in the middle east and world wide. and if you dont know Rachel Corrie was an American/christian/caucasian anti-occupation activist from WA. state who on a trip to Gaza was run over and killed by an isrieli army buldozer while protesting the demelition of a palestinian residential home in gaza. they destroy palestinian homes in a peice of land they supposedly gave to palestinians as territory for them called Gaza and yet somehow they are not occupiers or segregationists??? your reduculous.. and so are your arguments and points…. p.s. you can fool some people sometimes, but you cant fool all the people all the time….. thank Bob Marley for that one lol
P.P.S. yes my spelling and grammar suck i know thanks lol.
Akram, my family has lived in Israel for 130 years, and has been involved in both sides of the issue, and I have spent years with scholars on both sides. No, I don’t need to learn “more” about the culture. You need to stop your double standard, excusing Islamists for their terror and demanding Jews bend over and not react to terror.
poor. .sharon she must be related to the now dead ariel. Yah(god) has no people on earth called “lsraelis”. He has no religion called”Judaism”. His people are not “Jew-ISH”. AND He never had a “holy” book called “The Talmud”
So who are these fakes now occupying stolen lands?
Read Rev. 2:9 & Rev. 3:9. Sharon you are a victim of your programmed delusion and Jew-lSH propaganda
poor. .Yasaid He must be related to the now dead Hitler. Even Mohammed was quoted in the Koran as referring to the “Children of Israel” to whom the land now called Israel belongs, and the Bible referring to Jews in Israel is older than your Koran. Yasaid, you are a victim of your programmed delusion and ‘slamist propaganda.
Sharon, even the Jewish Bible reveals that there were Palestinians living there before they CLAIM that God gave it to them. You are a victim of your own ignorance. Nice try though!
“Nice try” what? I’m not trying to erase history – you are. I am reminding you that there are two sides to the story, and yours does in fact have the element of the original “Palestinians” having been invaders from the Aegean Sea area (and later from surrounding Islamic countries) and your Koran having proclaimed (more than once) that the region you call “Palestine” was promised to the “Children of Israel” by your own Mohammed.
Bint, references to “Palestine” in the Old Testament refer specifically to the area now known as Gaza, which was occupied by the Philistines, who came from the Aegean sea area – they were invaders. At least I am trying to be clear about history – you have apparently given up on acknowledging legitimate historical references as well as your own Koran.
So now Israeli discriminatory treatment of Palestinians has been adopted here also.
he had the invitation. the customs officials didn’t believe them. He had a visa, given out by the US consulate solely for this trip. The airport immigration officials refused to believe them. He didn’t believe a Palestinian could be a nominee and thought this was a ruse to illegally ebter the US. It took Michael Moore to prove to him the guy was legit.
Indeed it is an apartheid state. In fact, did you read about how the state finally admitted to sterilizing African Jews who moved their as refugees? Does a nation that sees all people as equal do that to its citizens?
You can ignore the cries of Christians throughout Palestine, but at least God hears them. It’s a shame that you would be willing to allow the apartheid state of Israel to continue killing them and confiscating their land, all because of some misplaced affection or dishonest information.
Israel has not confiscated anyone’s land, rather the opposite is true. Read up on history, go back more than just a few years.
As for the African issue, not only is no country perfect, but you will find not only what Israel has done to save Africans (including inviting many to live there and allowing tons of off-the-record immigration from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan), but other countries have ignored the plight of those countries. Most importantly, you need to compare Israels actions with the horrible, horrible, horrible actions of Islamist countries around her – what is being done to Jews and Christians, and even to non-infidel citizens who are not themselves in any way associated with terrorism. To put extra condemnation on Israel and per this article, America, for being sensitive to members of a group with an extremely high rate of terrorism is beyond a double standard – it is support of terrorism.
