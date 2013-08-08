Watch: Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan are ‘Masters of Sex’ in steamy new Showtime promo

Michael Sheen is the “alpha dog of coochie-ness.”

Showtime has released the first full-length trailer for the network’s upcoming drama series “Masters of Sex,” and…well, let’s just say that if you’re reading this at work, you might want to wait until you get home to watch.

In any case, the new show follows the careers of real-life sex researchers William Masters (Sheen) and Virginia Johnson (Lizzy Caplan), who beginning in the late 1950s conducted groundbreaking research into the nature of the human sexual response and, later, the diagnosis and treatment of sexual dysfunction and sexual disorders. Also starring Beau Bridges, Nicholas D’Agosto, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Teddy Sears and Allison Janney, the steamy series is slated to premiere this fall, and based on the trailer, it looks like a ribald, irreverent good time.

After watching the promo below, tell us whether you’ll be watching “Masters of Sex” in the poll further down.

“Masters of Sex” premieres Sunday, September 29 on Showtime.

