Michelle Trachtenberg rolls up to ‘Weeds’ role

06.27.11 7 years ago
“Weeds” premieres its 7th season on Showtime on Monday (June 27) night, but the long-running comedy is still filling out the cast for its late-season episodes.
Showtime has revealed that Michelle Trachtenberg is set to guest star in two “Weeds” episodes later this season. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” veteran will play Emma, described as “a sexy, intelligent, low-level, pot-dealing rival to Nancy (Mary-Louise Parker).” 
Other actors guesting on “Weeds” this season include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Martin Short, Aidan Quinn, Lindsay Sloane, Pablo Schreiber and David Clennon.
Trachtenberg was most recently seen guesting on NBC’s “Love Bites” and reprising her recurring role on The CW’s “Gossip Girl.” Her feature credits include “Harriet the Spy” and “17 Again,” which also “Weeds” co-star Hunter Parrish.

Around The Web

TAGSmichelle trachtenbergSHOWTIMEWEEDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP