Michelle Trachtenberg rolls up to ‘Weeds’ role

“Weeds” premieres its 7th season on Showtime on Monday (June 27) night, but the long-running comedy is still filling out the cast for its late-season episodes.

Showtime has revealed that Michelle Trachtenberg is set to guest star in two “Weeds” episodes later this season. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” veteran will play Emma, described as “a sexy, intelligent, low-level, pot-dealing rival to Nancy (Mary-Louise Parker).”

Other actors guesting on “Weeds” this season include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Martin Short, Aidan Quinn, Lindsay Sloane, Pablo Schreiber and David Clennon.

Trachtenberg was most recently seen guesting on NBC’s “Love Bites” and reprising her recurring role on The CW’s “Gossip Girl.” Her feature credits include “Harriet the Spy” and “17 Again,” which also “Weeds” co-star Hunter Parrish.