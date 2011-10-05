Michelle Williams takes on Marilyn Monroe in the first trailer for ‘My Week with Marilyn’

Simon Curtis’s “My Week with Marilyn” is set to play the New York Film Festival later this week. I’ve been hearing this and that from those who have gotten a look. Nothing earth-shattering to report. One person told me Michelle Williams’s performance as Marilyn Monroe was “the kind of that gets nominated but never wins,” but the first trailer for the film certainly makes a considerable case for her. We’ll have to see if there’s a strong enough film built around it. For now, check out the trailer at Yahoo! Movies or watch an embed after the jump.
Wasn’t Monroe’s voice much higher? Williams’ has a distinctively low voice. She’s certainly channeling the Monroe look and given her enormous talent, I think she will do a fine job. I’m just worried about the voice- which seems to be the most distracting factor. I could be wrong though. What I do appreciate about this film (judging by the trailer and brief synopsis) is that it isn’t portraying a caricature of Monroe, but instead the real person. Color me very intrigued.
I guess that could be the thing… the voice was never “real” Marilyn?? Hmmm.
Take this interview for instance: [www.youtube.com]
OMG. This looks like a bad T.V. movie. At least give us people that look and sound like the real thing. This has Lifetime written all over it.
How does MW not look like Monroe? If anything, she absolutely has the look down.
Actually, in my experience, bad tv movies seem to only focus on getting exact look alikes for movies about famous people. I’d rather have a top tier actress who doesn’t look exactly like Monroe but who can give a thoughtful performance. Besides, have you EVER seen anyone who looks like Monroe? There is a reason she was arguably the biggest sex symbol/female movie star of her time.
My thoughts exactly. I don’t think the quality of portrayal of a real life person lies in an exact mimicry of physical appearance and mannerisms.
I think Williams looks wonderful in this trailer and I find myself very interested in this film now. I can’t wait to see it. There’s way more to successfully portraying a real life person than looks, and I think Williams looks good enough. Plus she has the acting chops to actually make a successful version of Monroe, not a caricature.
Honestly, even if Monroe wasn’t the greatest of actresses, her image and manner are so universally known that I give Williams kudos for just having the guts to take this on. It’s going to be tough for her to be entirely convincing, at least in my opinion. But if she show a different side of Monroe, maybe a side the public isn’t so used to seeing, she could carve out a great performance.
Oh dear, that looks even more disastrous than I imagined. Hopefully the lovely talented Michelle Williams can just live this one down and move on.
Well Marilyn never got an Oscar nom; it’d be weird if Williams got an Oscar for playing her. Unlike, say, Cate Blanchett as all-time winningest KHep.
“Marilyn Monroe fancying you? Come on” is my favorite part of the trailer, perhaps because I really want Watson to have a good post-Potter career. I wonder if she has any chance of a Sag Ensemble nom, for this or Potter. Both do boast Oscar-y casts.
I love these small, forgotten, untold story bio pics. When they are well done (as this one looks to be) they can be quite engaging.
No doubt, Williams grabs a nom. And, kudos to her. She’s a talent. But, I think it is Close’s trophy this year. Actor is harder to predict with Oldman, Dicaprio, and Clooney knocking it out.
“I love these small, forgotten, untold story bio pics”.
Bingo. Even though I keep hearing ‘it’s okay’ responses, there’s something about this film that has me very intrigued.
I dunno, guys … I think it looks like it could be good. I’m certainly looking forward to it.
I’m actually intrigued a lot by this trailer, and I think it looks a lot more impressive than I exprected and compared to what people are giving it credit for. I’m excited. I guess we’ll find out on Sunday after it plays at NYFF…
This sort of feels like An Education to me – period and dramatic, but not too period and not too dramatic.
Ha! Good way of putting it.
It looks much better than I expected actually.
I wasn’t really going to see this, but I’ll have to give it a shot now.
Michelle Williams simply doesn’t look, sound or, most importantly, ACT like Monroe here. Worse still, she possesses none of the screen presence which defined Monroe as an icon. I can’t understand how anybody who has watched Monroe’s films would think Williams deserves a nomination based on this trailer…
they’re tearing Williams to shreds on AD. Isn’t it funny how varying opinions can be? No matter the site, one commenter thinks she’ll be great (based on the trailer), the next thinks it won’t work.
You’re forgetting that this isn’t a film about Monroe ON FILM. It’s a film about a young man who spent a week with the REAL Monroe. A Monroe that we don’t necessarily identify with because it wasn’t the same person who has become this great icon. That was an act, or at least that is what his books/this film indicate. Williams’ is interpreting her OWN version of Monroe… and I think that’s spectacular and far better than an actress playing what we expect Monroe to have been like.
It could very well be a good performance, but depending on the fact, that Williams is meant to play and capture Monroe, I’m not convinced. Not for one second in the trailer I’ve seen at least a glance of Monroe.
I agree that Williams is a fine actress and try to give leeway for the fact that characterizations of famous people are always tricky. Still as others have said Williams lacks the essential sex-appeal and charisma that made Marilyn who she was. I’m disappointed.
OK. Just watched the trailer with low expectations (based on reactions). My first thought is: holy Cast! I had no idea so many interesting people were in it. My second thought: Williams and the rest of the film look good, to me. I don’t quite see the criticisms that this will be bad or some sort of misguided letdown.