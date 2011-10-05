Michelle Williams takes on Marilyn Monroe in the first trailer for ‘My Week with Marilyn’

Simon Curtis’s “My Week with Marilyn” is set to play the New York Film Festival later this week. I’ve been hearing this and that from those who have gotten a look. Nothing earth-shattering to report. One person told me Michelle Williams’s performance as Marilyn Monroe was “the kind of that gets nominated but never wins,” but the first trailer for the film certainly makes a considerable case for her. We’ll have to see if there’s a strong enough film built around it. For now, check out the trailer at Yahoo! Movies or watch an embed after the jump.