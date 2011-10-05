Michelle Williams takes on Marilyn Monroe in the first trailer for ‘My Week with Marilyn’

10.05.11 7 years ago 23 Comments

Simon Curtis’s “My Week with Marilyn” is set to play the New York Film Festival later this week. I’ve been hearing this and that from those who have gotten a look. Nothing earth-shattering to report. One person told me Michelle Williams’s performance as Marilyn Monroe was “the kind of that gets nominated but never wins,” but the first trailer for the film certainly makes a considerable case for her. We’ll have to see if there’s a strong enough film built around it. For now, check out the trailer at Yahoo! Movies or watch an embed after the jump.

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSBest ActressIn ContentionMARILYN MONROEMICHELLE WILLIAMSMY WEEK WITH MARILYN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP