Miguel, his girl, and their spirit animals find love in 'Simplethings' video: Watch

05.29.14 4 years ago

Miguel just wants someone to smoke with and lie down with, as well as enjoy a disdain for  spaces between words, in his new video for “Simplethings.” In the strikingly shot black-and-white clip, he not only finds his match, but, apparently, he and his new love have the same spirit animals. What are the odds?

The video features Miguel and his love wandering separately throughout Los Angeles as their wolf equivalents also ramble throughout city streets, apparently causing no alarm whatsoever.

The song, which was featured on the “Girls” soundtrack, is a ballad, but the fuzzy distorted guitar and echo-y production gives it added edge.

Miguel and his love finally connect on the beach, as do their wolf counterparts.

The R&B singer continues work on his followup to 2012″s “Kaleidoscope.” He also most recently appeared on the 40th anniversary of Elton John”s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” remaking “Bennie and the Jets” with Wale, and he is also on Mariah Carey”s new album, “Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse,” with their duet, “#Beautiful.”

