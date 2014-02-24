Mike Judge’s new HBO series, ‘Silicon Valley,’ gets its first trailer

This, we have been told, is the age of the geek. So much of our lives revolves around the internet and other technology which didn’t exist a few decades ago. The upcoming HBO series from Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley,” takes a look at one group of relatively young folks who are trying to come up with the next big tech idea while living in a dotcom millionaire’s house. And now, we have the first trailer.

What can we tell you about the trailer? Well, it certainly offers up some funny lines, including this memorable quip about the former head of Apple, “Jobs was a poser, he didn’t even write code.” We dare you say that in Cupertino.

While you ruminate on that line for a little while, let us tell you a little bit more about the series. “Silicon Valley” premieres on HBO on April 6 at 10pm and is based, in part, on Judge’s own experiences working in Silicon Valley in the late ’80s. The ensemble cast includes Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brenner, Christopher Evan Welch, Amanda Crew, and Matt Ross. Judge himself directs four episodes of the series.

Take a glance at the trailer and tell us what you think – is this Judge’s next big hit? Are you going to be tuning in on Sunday nights to check it out?