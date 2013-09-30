D+

Listen: Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears’ leaked ‘SMS (Bangerz)’ duet

09.30.13 5 years ago

The sum of the parts is greater than the whole on Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears” highly anticipated “SMS (Bangerz),” which leaked today.

Sampling Salt N” Pepa”s far superior “Push It,” the track, from Cyrus’s forthcoming “Bangerz” album, is a very strange mixed bag.

It opens with Cyrus rapping and, seemingly, doing her best Ke$ha imitation. Guess what? Ke$ha does it better. After a loop of a male voice states “do it messed up, do it messed up,” over and over (as least we think that”s what he”s saying). Spears” comes in with a breathy refrain and adds the occasional “Aye, Aye, Aye,” but it”s mainly Cyrus”s show.

And a dissonant, non-catchy show it is. The beat”s there, but it goes absolutely nowhere.

Since this is a leaked, fairly low-tech sounding  version, maybe a better final version is out there waiting for us. Also, since it’s leaked, the links are getting taken down quickly and there aren’t good embeds available anymore, so listen fast here before it goes away…

What do you think of “SMS (Bangerz)?”

