Watch: Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears share a moment in Cyrus’s MTV doc trailer

“You”re always going to make people talk, you might as well make them talk for like, two weeks, instead of two seconds,” says Miley Cyrus is the trailer for her upcoming MTV “documentary,” “Miley: The Movement.”
(A side note: Let”s stop calling these specials “documentaries”; they are total promotion pieces with no bit of objectivity to them often paid for by the artist or the label).
In the 90-second clip, watch Miley look pensively out the window, because, y”all, that shows she”s a real artist. Watch her give her band direction as she tells them that”s when a part gets “messy,” because, as you know, she”s a real artist. Watch her twerk and watch her make Britney Spears laugh as she brings up that she wants to blow it up at the MTV Video Music Awards because “everyone takes the VMAs so serious.” Since when???? Britney just sits there and giggles.
“I have this freedom to do whatever I want because I”m starting as a new artist right now,” declares Cyrus, and clearly, what she”s doing is working since her new single, “Wrecking Ball,” is atop the Billboard Hot 100 right now.
As far as the movement referred to in the title, apparently, according to Cyrus, “There”s an army. We”re all part of that movement.” I”m not real sure what the movement is, I”m sure it will all be revealed when the special airs on Oct. 2.
“Bangerz,” Cyrus”s new album on RCA, comes out Oct. 8. And, in case you haven”t heard, she can”t stop, won”t stop, posing nude. Fans can purchase a vinyl picture disc version of the album featuring a topless shot of Cyrus (granted her arm is strategically placed) from her website, since we know WalMart won”t be carrying that cover). See Cyrus”s alternate “Bangerz” covers here. Fans can vote on their favorite image on her website starting today.
Get More: Miley Cyrus, Music News
The Movement. Hilarious.
I wonder what motivates her to use her body/image/sexuality as the way to get people to talk about her. There is the obvious “sex sells” or just trying to one-up those who came before her. To be fair, people talked about Madonna rolling around in an ultra-sexual/sensual manner to I believe it was “Like a Virgin” in a wedding dress, and Britney (and Christina Aguilera, although nobody remembers her) make out with Madonna. So we had kind of in a way set her up for that. Not to mention all the positive attention Blurred Lines got. Despite being a song/video all about exploiting/sexualizing women (and, just my opinion, a terrible song with nude women and farm animals in a bizarro-sexual display that was both sexy and confusing). However, the whole act by Miley seemed too obvious or too desperate to portray that angle. I am mildly curious to hear her perspective or why she thought exploiting her sexuality (if she even sees/realizes that is what she was doing) to get people talking was the right thing to do.
Really though, I cannot say I care about her nudity/”twerking”/sexuality at all. I care about if she can sing, and if I like her music. I think she can sing, her music is just not for me. I can overlook a lot though if I like a musician. I can just set aside Kanye’s personal quirks or Amy Winehouse’s drug addiction and enjoy their music. I do not need Adele to be smokin’ hot to appreciate she is a great voice. I do think it is a bit self-defeating for Miley (or women in general) to portray herself in a manner that sets them up to be belittled or compartmentalized by their sexuality. Not that she has to be Tori Amos or Gladys Knight or Eva Cassidy, however… She is a singer. What are we talking about her? It is NOT her music. That would bother me if I was trying to be a musician. Even The Sex Pistols, Ozzy Osborne, Madonna, Alice Cooper, Amy Winehouse, Fiona Apple, and Marilyn Manson still got talked about for their music and not JUST the controversy.
-Cheers