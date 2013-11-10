Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and a skin-baring Iggy Azelea grace the MTV EMA red carpet

#Katy Perry #Will Ferrell #Miley Cyrus
11.10.13 5 years ago

Some of music’s biggest stars including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Kings of Leon and…erm, Ron Burgundy hit the red carpet for Sunday night’s MTV Europe Music Awards, a ceremony hosted by former LMFAO party rocker Redfoo and American songstress Ariana Grande to celebrate the most popular musical acts around the world. Check out all the glitzy photos in the gallery below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Will Ferrell#Miley Cyrus
TAGSCalvin Harrisellie gouldingEMAs 2013ICONA POPiggy azeleaKATY PERRYkings of leonMiley CyrusMTV EMA 2013MTV EMA's 2013MTV Europe Music Awards 2013ron burgundyWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP