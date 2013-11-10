Some of music’s biggest stars including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Kings of Leon and…erm, Ron Burgundy hit the red carpet for Sunday night’s MTV Europe Music Awards, a ceremony hosted by former LMFAO party rocker Redfoo and American songstress Ariana Grande to celebrate the most popular musical acts around the world. Check out all the glitzy photos in the gallery below.
Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and a skin-baring Iggy Azelea grace the MTV EMA red carpet
HitFix 11.10.13 5 years ago
