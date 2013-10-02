I would absolutely believe that Miley Cyrus lives on a roof. A roof populated with life-sized teddy bears, neon lights, and a bar that serves molly. These promos for Miley shot with Taran Killam for this weekend’s double-duty “SNL” hosting and performing duties are pretty cute, but if she’s going to wear a crop-top, she ought to at least treat us to a little bit of twerking.
Miley Cyrus does not twerk in her ‘Saturday Night Live’ promos
Liana Maeby 10.02.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With