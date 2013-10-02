Miley Cyrus does not twerk in her ‘Saturday Night Live’ promos

#Miley Cyrus #SNL
10.02.13 5 years ago

I would absolutely believe that Miley Cyrus lives on a roof. A roof populated with life-sized teddy bears, neon lights, and a bar that serves molly. These promos for Miley shot with Taran Killam for this weekend’s double-duty “SNL” hosting and performing duties are pretty cute, but if she’s going to wear a crop-top, she ought to at least treat us to a little bit of twerking.

