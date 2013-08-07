Miley Cyrus titles new album ‘BANGERZ’ and posts dirty, sexy MTV VMAs promo

08.07.13 5 years ago

Miley Cyrus provided this summer with one of its bigger pop hits “We Can’t Stop,” and later this year, she’s issuing “BANGERZ.”

Yes, the artist formerly known as Hannah Montana has titled her new album “BANGERZ.”

No word when the set drops, though its estimated she’ll be around for the holiday shopping season.

“We Can’t Stop” and other “Bangerz” may make their way into the MTV VMAs ceremony, which Ms. Cyrus (or simply Miley, should she make good on the threat to drop her last name for the sake of this release) is attending. She confirms that she and her pals are literally strutting their way to Brooklyn Barclay’s Center, where the VMAs will be held on Aug. 25. And the can’t stop, won’t stop, no sleep till Brooklyn.

Check out the promo video below. S’Miley!

