Miley Cyrus’s ‘Wrecking Ball’ crashes back to No. 1

Well, that was unexpected. Miley Cyrus” “Wrecking Ball” crashes back to No. 1 this week ending Lorde”s nine-week streak with “Royals.”

Cyrus” return comes courtesy of a parody video of the song by Stephen Karynal, which, because Billboard now counts YouTube video streams and the clip features Cyrus” audio of the song, pushes her back to the top. It has been nine weeks since “Wrecking Ball” dropped out of No. 1, making it the longest gap between a song leaving and returning to the top spot in the Hot 100″s 55-year history, according to Billboard.

Eminem”s “The Monster,” featuring Rihanna, which was poised to hop into the top spot, remains at No. 2 for the fourth week. “Royals” drops to No. 3.

Following their performance of the song on the AMAs, Pitbull”s “Timber,” featuring Ke$ha, leaps 8-4, pushing OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” down 4-5.

The push down continues as Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” drops 5-6 and Imagine Dragons” “Demons” slips 6-7.

One Direction”s “Story of My Life” climbs back into the top 10, moving 13-8, propelled by sales of the band”s new album, “Midnight Memories,” which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 today.

Katy Perry”s “Roar” falls 7-9 and A Great Big World”s “Say Something,” featuring Christina Aguilera, makes a great big leap into the top 10, soaring 18-10. Like “Timber” and “Story of My Life,” it sees a big AMA bump.