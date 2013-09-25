Miley Cyrus’s ‘Wrecking Ball’ tops Billboard Hot 100 for second week

09.25.13 5 years ago

Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball” holds off a challenge from former chart topper, Katy Perry”s “Roar,” to remain at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week.

“Ball” gains in airplay, while it falls in three other chart indicators: streaming songs, on-demand songs, and digital songs. While “Roar” holds at No. 1 on the Hot 100, it rises to No. 1 on Billboard”s Radio Songs chart, making Perry”s sixth No. 1 on the chart.

Lorde”s “Royals” holds at No. 3 for the third week on the Hot 100, while she jumps 3-1 on the Digital songs chart. The song also remains at No. 1 on the Alternative Songs chart fro a seventh week, the longest No. 1 by a solo female in the chart”s 25-year history.

EDM DJ Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” rises 5-4, trading places with Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” featuring T.I. and Pharrell.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, at No. 6 for a second week, while Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home,” featuring Majid Jordan, rises 8-7.

Lady Gaga”s “Applause,” the first single from “ArtPop,” falls 7-8; Lana Del Rey & Cedric Gervais” “Summertime Sadness” rises 10-9, and Capital Cities” “Safe and Sound” moves back into the Top 10, inching 12-10.

Britney Spears” “Work Bitch” just barely misses bowing in the Top 10, coming in at No. 12, according to Billboard.

