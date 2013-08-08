Milla Jovovich to go Shakespearean with Ethan Hawke in ‘Cymbeline’

“Resident Evil” queen Milla Jovovich will soon be reciting Shakespeare on the big screen.

The star has signed on to star alongside Ethan Hawke, in director Michael Almereyda”s contemporary adaption of the Bard’s “Cymbeline.”

The film transfers the drama about love, jealousy and revenge from Roman-era Britian to 21st century America, where corrupt cops and a drug dealing biker gang square off in a squalid urban setting.

The press release says the film will be “In the vein of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and in the style of ‘Romeo + Juliet.'”

Ed Harris and Penn Badgley are co-starring. Keep Your Head Productions’ Anthony Katagas (“12 Years a Slave”) is producing along with Michael Benaroya (“Kill Your Darlings”), who will also finance the film through Benaroya Pictures.

“Cymbeline” will start shooting in August in New York City.

Jovovich was recently seen in “Resident Evil: Retribution,” and will star in the series’ sixth entry as well. It starts shooting this fall.