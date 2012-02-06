Milla Jovovich to host Academy’s Sci-Tech Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that ‘Resident Evil’ star Milla Jovovich will light up Oscar’s technical night when she hosts the Scientific and Technical Awards on Sat., Feb. 11. The event will take place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and Jovovich will present 10 awards to 30 individual winners that evening.

Portions of the Sci-Tech Awards will be included in the broadcast of the 84th Academy Awards on Feb. 26 on ABC.

Jovovich is best known for her role as Alice in the long-running action franchise “Resident Evil,” but her credits also include “The Fifth Element,” “Stone,” “Zoolander,” “The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc,” “He Got Game” and “A Perfect Getaway.” She recently appeared in the indie “Dirty Girl” and in her husband’s reboot of “The Three Musketeers.”

Previous Sci-Tech Awards hosts have included Marisa Tomei, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, Rachel McAdams and Selma Hayek among others.

Do you know think you know who will win this year’s Academy Awards? Enter HitFix’s Oscar Pool and predict the winners.