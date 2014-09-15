Mindy Kaling Tells How She Lost a Role in ‘Bridesmaids’

Cue the Wilson Phillips track, because Mindy Kaling apparently needed the strength to hold on after not landing a role in “Bridesmaids.”

Shocking? Maybe. If anything, “Bridesmaids” was a triumph of perfect casting, so I can't fault the producers for not choosing Mindy Kaling in the hit comedy. Still, it's fun to wonder how the movie would've been different with her in Maya Rudolph's role. Here she explains her disappointment to Andy Cohen and Meredith Vieira on the always poppin' “Watch What Happens Live!”