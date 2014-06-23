Mira Sorvino and John Simm see creepy things in BBC America’s ‘Intruders’ trailer

and 06.23.14 4 years ago

(CBR) BBC America has released the first trailer for “Intruders,” which stars John Simm, Mira Sorvino, James Frain and more. The 8-episode BBC America original series is set to air in August, directed by “The Blair Witch Project”s” Eduardo Sanchez and “The Last Exorcism”s” Daniel Stamm and produced by Glen Morgan.

Based on the Michael Marshall Smith novel of the same name, “Intruders” centers on a secret society of individuals seeking immortality, obtained by setting up residence in other peoples” bodies. The trailer features a quick look at many of the series” characters, as well as some of the more suspense-oriented elements.

“Intruders” premieres August 23 on BBC America.

