Miranda Lambert and Danica Patrick cruise in ‘Fastest Girl in Town’ video

Guns, girls and cars — Miranda Lambert’s latest video has it all.

The former good girl of country hits the road in the new music video for “Fastest Girl in Town,” and she’s teamed up with the fastest woman alive, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

After turning heads at a honky tonk, the duo steal a car and put the pedal to the metal, “Thelma and Louise”-style. The car’s hunky owner chases them down with a gun and the cops get involved. But don’t worry — it’s only a movie…or is it?

There’s even some dialogue so you can see Mrs. Blake Shelton display her acting chops. Lambert also appeared on an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Watch it here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Fastest Girl in Town” is Lambert’s latest single from her most recent album “Four the Record.”