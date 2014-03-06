Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton set to perform at ACM Awards

Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and The Band Perry are among the first round of artists announced to perform at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

The show, which will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 6 will also feature a performance by George Strait, who is on his Farewell tour.

Shelton and Bryan will host the show together for the second year. Bryan better put on his traveling boots as his performance will be with Florida Georgia Line at the ACM Fan Jam, which takes place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center concurrently with the awards telecast.

Lambert and Tim McGraw lead all nominees this year with seven nods each. Urban has six, while Kacey Musgraves and Lee Brice follow with five. Florida Georgia Line and Lady Antebellum have four apiece.