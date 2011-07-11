Miranda Lambert set to release ‘Four the Record’ in November

Country queen Miranda Lambert will release her fourth solo set, “Four the Record,” on Nov. 1.

The set follows 2009″s “Revolution” which was also named CMA album of the year, and featured the hits “The House That Built Me,” “White Liar,” Heart Like Mine” and “Only Prettier.”

“‘Four The Record’ has so many meanings,” explains Lambert in a statement. “I love the play on words and my records always have a little crime in them and this is the fourth record of my career. This album pushes the limits for me in many ways and I collaborate with friends and heroes. It builds on my previous albums with a whole new flair.” That”s all great, but we would have loved a little more info, like who is producing, whom she wrote with, if new hubby Blake Shelton is on the record, etc.

We won”t have to wait until November to get new Lambert music, however. Pistol Annies, the trio featuring Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, will release their debut album on Aug. 23 via digital download and via the group”s website, http://www.pistolannies.com. The threesome debuted at the taping of the ACM”s “Girls Night Out: Superstar Women of Country,” which aired in May.

And what must only happen to a handful of married couples, she and Shelton found themselves on dueling morning shows on Friday: Pistol Annies were on “Good Morning America,” while Shelton was on “Today Show.” At least they got to be in the same city. The twosome engaged in some friendly tweet banter of which act people should watch, with Lambert ultimately declaring that people would watch her instead of Shelton because “I have boobs.”