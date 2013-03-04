Watch: Miranda Lambert’s crazy, sexy new clip for ‘Mama’s Broken Heart’

Well, Blake Shelton can”t say he wasn”t warned. Should he and Miranda Lambert ever split, he gets a little preview of how his wife will react in Lambert”s crazy cool video for “Mama”s Broken Heart.”

Set in the ’60s or early ’70s, given Lambert”s bouffant hair and green and blue eye shadow, the video features Lambert going a little batty behind closed doors of her mansion (Hey, we haven”t seen the guy and we still think she got the better part of the deal), as she drinks, smokes and pops pills in an effort to get over her man.

In true Southern fashion, her mama is telling her to buck up and, above all, keep up appearances. “It don”t matter how you feel, it only matters how you look,” Mom cautions. Lambert is having none of it, as she takes to her bed, in sexy lingerie, and come increasingly undone as she takes her anger out on an innocent plate of mashed potatoes and veggies.

No one does Woman Done Wrong songs better than Lambert. And with the clip for “Mama”s Broken Heart,” it would appear no one does videos better than her either.