Missy Elliott to release two new songs over Labor Day

Missy Elliott is ready to make her comeback. The rapper, producer and beatmaker’s frequent collaborator Timbaland Tweeted that she’s preparing to unleash two new tracks over a weekend that none of us are working.

“Watch it world we backk!!!” Timbaland posted on Twitter. “My sista @MissyElliott is droppin her singles #9thinning and #triplethreat labor day weekend.”

There’s been no indication what to expect from “9th Inning” or “Triple Threat” — if those are their complete names — but these “singles” are likely to be included in Elliott’s next solo outing, which will be her first since 2005’s “The Cookbook.” Part of her seven-year disappearance from music has been due to her struggle with Graves’ disease, a thyroid condition.

Aside fromTimbaland, Busta Rhymes, MIA, Demi Lovato and others are among the many guests expected to grace the set.

So where will you tune in from to check these out? The beach? The mountains? The Rain?