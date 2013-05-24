Mitch Hurwitz wanted to defy expectations with the Netflix “Arrested Development” episodes
That led to the idea of making the new season more character-based, rather than plot-based. “It really was a lot of effort to first figure out-I mean, it was fun effort-where these people would be, and then to try to find a way in which the stories could somehow relate to one another and have an effect on one another,” he says. “The theme that kind of emerged is that this family has this invisible pull on each other, and they have a karma. There”s a cause and effect in the universe with this family. This is truly a comic conceit that I certainly didn”t invent, the idea that they”re their own worst enemies, that all of their misfortune is their own fault.” PLUS: What if the new “Arrested” isn’t good?, the most bizarre “Arrested” merchandise, will you binge or not binge?, why Buster is the best “Arrested” character, watch a chicken dance supercut, watch 4 clips from the new season, and read interviews with David Cross, Jessica Walter, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Tony Hale, Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, Portia de Rossi and Jason Bateman.
