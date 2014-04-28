Mmm, Jamie Foxx Can Make the Ugliest Words Ever Hot as Hell

#Jamie Foxx #The Tonight Show #Jimmy Fallon
04.28.14 4 years ago

Jamie Foxx visited “The Tonight Show” presumably to promote “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” but he was really doing a public service: turning the ugliest words on Earth into sexy slow jam lyrics. Oh yes. Foxx sat down at a piano and crooned ugly words like “legume” and “moist” until they became so, so hot. Try not to get the vapors when he gets to “gesticulate.”

