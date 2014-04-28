Mmm, Jamie Foxx Can Make the Ugliest Words Ever Hot as Hell

Jamie Foxx visited “The Tonight Show” presumably to promote “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” but he was really doing a public service: turning the ugliest words on Earth into sexy slow jam lyrics. Oh yes. Foxx sat down at a piano and crooned ugly words like “legume” and “moist” until they became so, so hot. Try not to get the vapors when he gets to “gesticulate.”



Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL