‘Modern Family’ and ‘Glee’ big winners at 2011 GLAAD Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Glee,” “Modern Family” and “Project Runway” are winners of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation’s 22nd annual Media Awards.

Prizes for outstanding comedy series and reality program were among those presented at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles Sunday. Actor Sean Hayes presented entertainer Kristen Chenoweth with the Vanguard Award. Dolly Parton presented NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

“Fort Worth Speech” on “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” was recognized as the year’s outstanding TV journalism segment and “I Love You Phillip Morris” was honored as an outstanding film in limited release.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities and the issues affecting their lives.

