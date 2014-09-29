‘Modern Family’ Editor Live-Tweets Worst Seat Mate Ever

We've all had horrible in-flight experiences, but not many of us can say we documented them with any amount of comic authority. “Modern Family” editor Ryan Case detailed her long, horrifying flight with a woman named Nadia, and now the human race is better because of it. Check out this truncated version of her saga. Full, 64-tweet journey here.
Sitting behind the worst person in the world.
– Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014
She was watching Hawaii 5.0 so loudly in her earphones that her seat mate asked her to turn it down. Worst move he ever made.
She apologized in the loudest, drunkest voice ever “SORRY ITS MY 1ST TIME NOT IN 1ST CLASS” & hasn't stopped talking since.
She keeps saying “I know David Guetta” in a prideful way.
I'm tweeting this so one of you will fund my defense team at my eventual murder trial.
After saying “MY ARAB FRIENDS” so many times she slurred “is that SO racist?” then kept on saying it
She missed her intended flight and ended up here. She has a window seat and I'm in a middle. The universe has wronged me.
She invited herself on her seat mate's Vegas trip.
It baffles her that her seat mate doesn't drink. She's GRILLING him about it and sloshing her drink at him and I think trying to bone him
She said “I have a very racist view of all Middle East.” She's talking to a middle Eastern man, also mocking his accent.
After awkward silence following a particularly racist comment miraculously came, “anyways am I talking your ear off?” & trying to bone again
97th time she's asked “YOU DONT DRINK DO YOU?!”
She just went to the bathroom. My greatest hope is she passes out in there for the duration of the flight.
I forgot the joy of silence there for a while.
I can hear her trying to beg the flight attendant in back for something, undoubtedly world peace. I'm kidding it's vodka.
The guy in front of her just shouted at her. He's a true hero.
The flight attendant is confronting her abt several complaints made about her and says if she has another incident she's calling authorities
She's been asked to stop speaking
She's incapable of being quiet, like a toddler but not cute.
We've landed. She confirmed with Abdul that he has her digits. Don't hold your breath, Nadia. Her name is Nadia.
She's trying to use her phone but she's so wasted she doesn't realize the flashlight is on.
Loud phone call. Surprising. pic.twitter.com/WzoK0ApyDy
Police are meeting the aircraft.
Flawless. God bless whatever advanced race Nadia is.
