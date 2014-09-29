‘Modern Family’ Editor Live-Tweets Worst Seat Mate Ever

We've all had horrible in-flight experiences, but not many of us can say we documented them with any amount of comic authority. “Modern Family” editor Ryan Case detailed her long, horrifying flight with a woman named Nadia, and now the human race is better because of it. Check out this truncated version of her saga. Full, 64-tweet journey here.

Sitting behind the worst person in the world. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

She was watching Hawaii 5.0 so loudly in her earphones that her seat mate asked her to turn it down. Worst move he ever made. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

She apologized in the loudest, drunkest voice ever “SORRY ITS MY 1ST TIME NOT IN 1ST CLASS” & hasn't stopped talking since. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

She keeps saying “I know David Guetta” in a prideful way. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

I'm tweeting this so one of you will fund my defense team at my eventual murder trial. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

After saying “MY ARAB FRIENDS” so many times she slurred “is that SO racist?” then kept on saying it – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

She missed her intended flight and ended up here. She has a window seat and I'm in a middle. The universe has wronged me. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

She invited herself on her seat mate's Vegas trip. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

It baffles her that her seat mate doesn't drink. She's GRILLING him about it and sloshing her drink at him and I think trying to bone him – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

She said “I have a very racist view of all Middle East.” She's talking to a middle Eastern man, also mocking his accent. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

After awkward silence following a particularly racist comment miraculously came, “anyways am I talking your ear off?” & trying to bone again – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

97th time she's asked “YOU DONT DRINK DO YOU?!” – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

She just went to the bathroom. My greatest hope is she passes out in there for the duration of the flight. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

I forgot the joy of silence there for a while. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

I can hear her trying to beg the flight attendant in back for something, undoubtedly world peace. I'm kidding it's vodka. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

The guy in front of her just shouted at her. He's a true hero. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

The flight attendant is confronting her abt several complaints made about her and says if she has another incident she's calling authorities – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

She's been asked to stop speaking – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

She's incapable of being quiet, like a toddler but not cute. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

We've landed. She confirmed with Abdul that he has her digits. Don't hold your breath, Nadia. Her name is Nadia. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

She's trying to use her phone but she's so wasted she doesn't realize the flashlight is on. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

Police are meeting the aircraft. – Ryan Case (@film114) September 29, 2014

Flawless. God bless whatever advanced race Nadia is.