Watch: Monkeys’ hands down their pants: Bruno Mars’ ‘The Lazy Song’ vid

04.18.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Bruno Mars has posted a single-shot music video to his soft-rock single “The Lazy Song,” and it features grown men with monkey masks on dropping their pants, putting their hands down their pants and otherwise making gestures indicating their monkey privates.

It’s all the stuff that “viral” videos are made of today, as opposed to just plain viral; OK Go started something when they prance between a set of treadmills, but now its just getting silly. It’s like combining the humiliating panda-hilarity of “Drunk Girls” with the droopy headed funk of Jason Mraz, which at the end of the day makes for entertainment, and enough for other lazy folks to click: it’s garnered around 1.5 million clicks on YouTube in the three days its been available.

The track certainly was far from my favorite off of “Doo-Wops & Hooligans,” but “the kids” are gonna love that line about having “really nice sex.”

What do you think of the clip?

TAGSBRUNO MARSDoo-Wops & Hooligansthe lazy song

