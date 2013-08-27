‘Monuments Men’ poster lines up a motley crew with Matt Damon out front

08.27.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

Is “The Monuments Men” an awards movie? That’s still the question on everyone’s lips after the film started to appear more commercial than the subject matter might have had us believe — not that that’s a bad thing. “Argo” was pretty darn commercial.

George Clooney is playing things cool on the movie. Maybe he doesn’t want to deal with the awards press whirlwind. Maybe he’s being smart by not showing too much of his hand. Who knows? It’s true there isn’t an awards consultant (yes, those are a thing) on board, though reports that Sony won’t be aiming for Oscars with the film are probably a bit of a stretch. Whatever the case, I loved the trailer and can’t wait to see the movie. That’s all I know for now as we gear up for the big fall festival push later this week.

A poster for the film has finally been released. It’s handsome enough. All the dudes are present (sorry, Cate Blanchett). It’s interesting that Matt Damon is featured out front. Does that mean he’s the lead of the film? I’ve been wondering how his and Clooney’s roles would shake out on that score. Anyway, check out the poster below and tell us what you think.

“The Monuments Men” arrives in theaters on December 18.

