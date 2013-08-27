‘Monuments Men’ poster lines up a motley crew with Matt Damon out front

Is “The Monuments Men” an awards movie? That’s still the question on everyone’s lips after the film started to appear more commercial than the subject matter might have had us believe — not that that’s a bad thing. “Argo” was pretty darn commercial.
George Clooney is playing things cool on the movie. Maybe he doesn’t want to deal with the awards press whirlwind. Maybe he’s being smart by not showing too much of his hand. Who knows? It’s true there isn’t an awards consultant (yes, those are a thing) on board, though reports that Sony won’t be aiming for Oscars with the film are probably a bit of a stretch. Whatever the case, I loved the trailer and can’t wait to see the movie. That’s all I know for now as we gear up for the big fall festival push later this week.
A poster for the film has finally been released. It’s handsome enough. All the dudes are present (sorry, Cate Blanchett). It’s interesting that Matt Damon is featured out front. Does that mean he’s the lead of the film? I’ve been wondering how his and Clooney’s roles would shake out on that score. Anyway, check out the poster below and tell us what you think.
“The Monuments Men” arrives in theaters on December 18.
Matt Damon is out front in the poster, but George Clooney’s name comes first in the name listing…kind of what they did with Steve McQueen and Paul Newman in The Towering Inferno…they had one name listed first but the 2nd name listed at a slightly higher level
They do something similar in the Party Down credits – one name above, one name further left
Damon’s out in front because he’s the sexist–although I prefer Murray.
*sexiest
Given the fact that Damon’s part was the most prominent in the book and also that Clooney joked just the other day that all they had to do to get Damon was give him the lead, it’s very likely he has the largest amount of screen time. He is sure knocking it out of the park in terms of versatility this year. Can’t wait to see him with Blanchett again. It reminds me of Ripley and all the good movies Hollywood used to make.
Missed that from Clooney. I must have been driving across the country. :)
I saw it in a newspaper quoted at Clooney’s Open House (fan site). Probably translated from a European news source.
Ah, there’s Jean! Missed you in the trailer, buddy!
“Kill Bill” + “Inglourious Basterds” for sure.