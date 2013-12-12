Watch Morrissey’s heartfelt Lou Reed cover at Nobel Peace Prize concert

If you didn’t get to see Morrissey this year after he cancelled the majority of his tour dates due to medical issues, his live set last night at the Nobel Peace Prize concert is the next best thing. Watch it here or below.

Moz’s warbling baritone sounds as good as it did in his Smiths’ days and he tackles three songs in his set: “People Are The Same Everywhere,” a heartfelt cover of Lou Reed”s “Satellite Of Love” and “Irish Blood, English Heart.” The outspoken vegetarian stuck to the music — avoiding any controversial comments — but made an odd statement by having his backing back wear Hustler (yeah, that Hustler) t-shirts.

Claire Danes hosted the concert in Oslo, Norway, which also featured Mary J. Blige, Omar Souleyman, James Blunt and Jake Bugg.