Most anticipated albums of 2014

Each year, hundreds of albums are released vying for fans’ attention, but only a select few will find themselves on turntables, iPods and Spotify playlists for more than a few days. 2013 saw major releases from Beyonce, Daft Punk, Jay-Z, Pearl Jam, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Kanye West, some of which lived up to commercial and critical expectations and some of which…did not. Not to be outdone, newcomer 2014 promises new music from Bruce Springsteen, U2, The Wu-Tang Clan, Foo Fighters, Lady Gaga and Kanye West. Who will rule the musical landscape in the new year?
Check out which upcoming albums have us looking forward to 2014:
Some others I’m sort of anticipating because I keep reading things like “they’re working on the new album, should be out in 2014” but haven’t seen anything at all concrete:
Black Keys
Kendrick Lamar
Alabama Shakes
Do any of the good folks at Hitfix have any thoughts on whether we will get new albums from any or all of those in the next year?
Tool relegated to “best of the rest?”…
Ridiculous. When 10,000 Days came out at the same time as Pearl Jam’s, it murdered it sales wise.
Tool? Best of the rest? Always thought Tool were massively underrated. This new album will completely destroy the opposition of every genre when it’s finally released, you just watch!
A group of pop stars and has-beens is what you are looking forward too?
Foster The People, Young The Giant>
The wait for Broken Bells’ “After The Disco” is under a month! We also got new Sleeper Agent dropping in May. Here’s a treat from the band: “Waves” FREE download: [waves.sleeperagentmusic.com]