Most anticipated albums of 2014

Each year, hundreds of albums are released vying for fans’ attention, but only a select few will find themselves on turntables, iPods and Spotify playlists for more than a few days. 2013 saw major releases from Beyonce, Daft Punk, Jay-Z, Pearl Jam, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Kanye West, some of which lived up to commercial and critical expectations and some of which…did not. Not to be outdone, newcomer 2014 promises new music from Bruce Springsteen, U2, The Wu-Tang Clan, Foo Fighters, Lady Gaga and Kanye West. Who will rule the musical landscape in the new year?

Check out which upcoming albums have us looking forward to 2014

