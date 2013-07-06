Most anticipated Comic-Con movie panels of 2013: ‘Catching Fire,’ ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘X-Men’

#Captain America: The Winter Soldier #Ender's Game
and 07.07.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Another year, another Comic-Con awaits. And while Hollywood’s movie studios have left little to pay attention to on Thursday, they have conspired with the Comic-Con programmers to deliver a packed schedule of highly-anticipated preview panels into just Friday and Saturday.  To say the starpower in San Diego will be electric is a bit of an understatement (and not just because Electro, aka Jamie Foxx will be in the house).  Veronica Mars, Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, Wolverine and Hit Girl should all be in attendance as well as those adorable winners of the 74th Annual Hunger Games.  Now, who thought Comic-Con would still be so exciting without Robert Downey, Jr., Kristen Stewart or Robert Pattinson around? 

With all that in mind, here’s a rundown of the 10, er, well 11 most anticipated panels at this year’s 2013 San Diego Comic-Con (forgive us for a tie, it happens).

Agree? Disagree? Let us know what panel you’re most interested in hearing about or attending in the comments section and poll below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Captain America: The Winter Soldier#Ender's Game
TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERCATCHING FIREComicCon 2013ENDER'S GAMEGRAVITYKickAss 2Thor: The Dark WorldVERONICA MARSXMen Days of Future Past

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP