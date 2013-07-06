Most anticipated Comic-Con movie panels of 2013: ‘Catching Fire,’ ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘X-Men’

Another year, another Comic-Con awaits. And while Hollywood’s movie studios have left little to pay attention to on Thursday, they have conspired with the Comic-Con programmers to deliver a packed schedule of highly-anticipated preview panels into just Friday and Saturday. To say the starpower in San Diego will be electric is a bit of an understatement (and not just because Electro, aka Jamie Foxx will be in the house). Veronica Mars, Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, Wolverine and Hit Girl should all be in attendance as well as those adorable winners of the 74th Annual Hunger Games. Now, who thought Comic-Con would still be so exciting without Robert Downey, Jr., Kristen Stewart or Robert Pattinson around?

With all that in mind, here’s a rundown of the 10, er, well 11 most anticipated panels at this year’s 2013 San Diego Comic-Con (forgive us for a tie, it happens).

Agree? Disagree? Let us know what panel you’re most interested in hearing about or attending in the comments section and poll below.