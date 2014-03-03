‘Movie 43’ and ‘After Earth’ win big at the Razzie Awards

(CBR) “Movie 43” and “After Earth” were the big “winners” at the Razzies last night, with each film taking home three trophies from the awards ceremony that “honors” the worst movies of 2013.

“Movie 43”, which featured Hugh Jackman, Dennis Quaid, Kate Winslet, Seth MacFarlane, Chris Pratt, Emma Stone and many more big Hollywood stars in various short films being pitched to studios by a washed-up producer, took home the award for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay and Worst Director – or directors, as the film had 13. “After Earth”, the science fiction film directed by M. Night Shyamalan that starred Will and Jaden Smith, took home the awards for Worst Lead Actor, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo for the father-son duo.

Tyler Perry won his eighth Razzie for Worst Actress for “A Madea Christmas”, where he once again performed in drag, while Kim Kardashian took the Worst Supporting Actress statue for her role in “Tyler Perry”s Temptation”. Disney”s big tax write-off “The Lone Ranger” took home the award for Worst Remake/Rip-Off or Sequel.

The 34th annual Razzie Awards were presented in Los Angeles last night in an hour-long ceremony. You can visit their website to see the complete list of nominees, if you”re looking for a list of what not to watch on Netflix tonight.