12 Movie Plots That Totally — And Hilariously — Work Backwards

It’s no secret that Hollywood has sequel-itis – a terrifying disease that infects well-loved classic films and new blockbusters alike. Symptoms may include a half-baked plot, characters who appear to have changed actors, and diminishing box office returns. A handful of movies that come down with sequel-itis manage to form a symbiotic relationship and actually thrive (see ‘The Godfather: Part 2’ for more information).

Two lesser known diseases we’ll term prequel-itis and reboot-mania are also on the rise. But why rehash stories when there are perfectly good plots already embedded in famous films? All the work of actually drafting a script is removed and – if you change the names and places – consumers would be none the wiser. For example, I know I’d pay to see this:



Or how about a feel-good movie to get us ready for Shark Week? You know this is right up SyFy’s alley. We can even dub this new genre the REQUEL.