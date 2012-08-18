Movie power rankings: ‘The Avengers 2’ topples ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

Just months after the first installment hit theaters (and became the third-highest grossing film of all-time), “The Avengers 2” is on a roll. Writer-director Joss Whedon and the entire stellar cast are returning. The Marvel superhero team is re-assembling on May 1, 2015 — that’s only three years away. Which means, it will show up a lot on this list. But, in the meantime, we’ll get to see “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: Winter Soldier.” Sounds like a fair trade.

As for the rest of this week’s list:

August 18, 2012

1. “The Avengers 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Mark your calendars, true believers.

2. “Justice League” (Last week: Not ranked)

Although it appears that he’s passing on the gig, just the fact that Warner Bros. approached (or even thought about approaching) Ben Affleck to direct the superhero epic gives us hope that they’re finally moving things forward on the long-stalled project.

3. “Life of Pi” (Last week: Not ranked)

Ang Lee’s 3D adaptation of Yann Martel’s best seller may have moved would step closer to Oscar glory — it was named as the opening film at the upcoming New York Film Festival.

4. “The Bourne Legacy” (Last week: No. 5)

Jeremy Renner’s new film finally knocked “Dark Knight Rises” from the top spot at the box office, but time will tell if audiences respond to it the way they did to Matt Damon’s three films.

5. “Expendables 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

With an expected big opening this weekend, producer Avi Lerner is hoping to expand the team for a third installment. Nicolas Cage is a lock, but Lerner is also eyeing Harrison Ford and Clint Eastwood. Never say never.

6. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 1)

The Christopher Nolan Bat-stravaganza tumbles five places this week, but don’t feel to bad for it — “DKR” has already earned over $830 million worldwide.

7. “The Hobbit” (Last week: Not ranked)

Remember all that talk about the films being shown in 48 frames per second? Now, it appears tat New Line and Peter Jackson have backed off a bit — that version will be seen in a very limited release in just a handful of cities. Will yours be one of them? In the meantime, check out some new photos from the film.

8. The Academy Awards (Last week: No. 7)

With Jimmy Fallon out as host, just who can pull off the gig? Here are our choices.

9. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: Not ranked)

Star Jennifer Lawrence is cashing in on the sequel — big time.

10. “Lincoln” (Last week: Not ranked)

Now that we’ve seen Daniel Day-Lewis as Honest Abe in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Oscar contender, we’re going to write him in on the ballot in November.

