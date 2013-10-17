Movie showdown: Sylvester Stallone vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were the two biggest action stars of the ’80s and ’90s, and they’ll be seen flexing their aging muscles together this weekend. While “Escape Plan” may not be the first time they’ve ever worked together, it is the most substantial co-starring project they’ve ever made. For most of the ’80s, they seemed to be in direct competition, and now, for the first time, we want to give you a chance to settle the issue of whose filmography comes out on top.

