Movie showdown: Sylvester Stallone vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger

#Commando #Sylvester Stallone #Rocky #Arnold Schwarzenegger
, , and 10.17.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were the two biggest action stars of the ’80s and ’90s, and they’ll be seen flexing their aging muscles together this weekend. While “Escape Plan” may not be the first time they’ve ever worked together, it is the most substantial co-starring project they’ve ever made. For most of the ’80s, they seemed to be in direct competition, and now, for the first time, we want to give you a chance to settle the issue of whose filmography comes out on top.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Commando#Sylvester Stallone#Rocky#Arnold Schwarzenegger
TAGSArnold SchwarzeneggerCOMMANDOCop LandDemolition ManEscape PlanFISTJINGLE ALL THE WAYjudge dreddkindergarten copOSCARpredatorRamboRockySYLVESTER STALLONETERMINATOR 2the expendablesTHE LAST STANDTHE RUNNING MANTOTAL RECALL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP