MTV flays American ‘Skins’ from schedule

MTV’s “Skins” experiment is over after one low-rated, disproportionately controversial season.

The cancellation of “Skins” was seen as a foregone conclusion after a difficult spring run that began with a solid premiere audience of 3.3 million viewers, but saw that figure plummet by the end the season.

Anticipating a decency kerfuffle from the outset, MTV scheduled “Skins” in the 10 p.m. hour and proudly promoted its TV-MA rating. In addition to seeing its audience fall to 1.2 million for its finale, “Skins” saw several sponsors depart the risque drama after vocal and aggressive protest from advocacy groups. [Did these sponsors, including Taco Bell, not bother researching the even-more-racy British original before forking over their money? Unclear.]

MTV confirmed the decision not to order a second “Skins” season on Friday with a statement reading, “‘Skins’ is a global television phenomenon that, unfortunately, didn”t connect with a US audience as much as we had hoped. We admire the work that the series” creator Bryan Elsley did in adapting the show for MTV, and appreciate the core audience that embraced it.”

Elsley, who co-created the British series, brought “Skins” across the Atlantic with a string of earlier episodes that almost exactly mimicked the original. The cast of the American “Skins” included James Newman (Tony), Rachel Thevenard, Daniel Flaherty, Ron Mustafaa, Sofia Black-D”Elia, Camille Cresencia-Mills, Jesse Carere, Britne Oldford and Eleanor Zichy.