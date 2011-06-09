MTV flays American ‘Skins’ from schedule

MTV’s “Skins” experiment is over after one low-rated, disproportionately controversial season.
The cancellation of “Skins” was seen as a foregone conclusion after a difficult spring run that began with a solid premiere audience of 3.3 million viewers, but saw that figure plummet by the end the season.
Anticipating a decency kerfuffle from the outset, MTV scheduled “Skins” in the 10 p.m. hour and proudly promoted its TV-MA rating. In addition to seeing its audience fall to 1.2 million for its finale, “Skins” saw several sponsors depart the risque drama after vocal and aggressive protest from advocacy groups. [Did these sponsors, including Taco Bell, not bother researching the even-more-racy British original before forking over their money? Unclear.]
MTV confirmed the decision not to order a second “Skins” season on Friday with a statement reading, “‘Skins’ is a global television phenomenon that, unfortunately, didn”t connect with a US audience as much as we had hoped. We admire the work that the series” creator Bryan Elsley did in adapting the show for MTV, and appreciate the core audience that embraced it.”
Elsley, who co-created the British series, brought “Skins” across the Atlantic with a string of earlier episodes that almost exactly mimicked the original. The cast of the American “Skins” included James Newman (Tony), Rachel Thevenard, Daniel Flaherty, Ron Mustafaa, Sofia Black-D”Elia, Camille Cresencia-Mills, Jesse Carere, Britne Oldford and Eleanor Zichy.
It failed because the poor acting and sloppy execution. Oh, and also because MTV is where scripted shows go to die. The viewership of MTV hangs on the idea that reality television is in fact “reality” and an actual scripted show can not survive. Also, they didn’t follow the UK version to a T. Really, you had to change the gay character to a lesbian? For what reason. Skins UK was wildly successful, yet US teens (and those damn advocates trying to take away anything racier than Sesame Street) seem to be unable to grasp depth of character like the UK counterparts. Not their fault, just that MTV pumps weak reality shows with superficial characters, and they buy into it because they don’t know any better. Semi nice attempt, but the execution was mediocre at best.
I’m Not sure why scripted shows would go to die on MTV, since SKINS was made for MTV. I think that this is MTV’s first cancellation of a scripted show in a while. MTV has actually been working on building up their scripted shows and pushing out many of those brainless reality shows. It didnâ€™t catch on because it was written by a British person with probably little to no experience about life in the US. Any American kid watching SKINS US could tell you the same thing, “It’s not American enough.” It felt like a mixture of American, Canadian, and British culture. It actually had some decent storylines and episodes, but people got so distracted by the racy things on the show. Why was this show so utterly targeted by the PTC when shows like Gossip Girl feature female masturbation, girls being traded for sex, and worse? Because the PTC has it out for MTV, they have stated they wanted MTV to go away. I think that had the PTC not named all sponsors and people involved with SKINS US a “child pornography supporter” they would probably have kept going. I mean, look at Nip/Tuck for godâ€™s sake! That show makes SKINS US look like a Disney show. There was nothing extremely vulgar and sexually explicit about SKINS US. It was really not much worse than any other show on TV, especially the ones involving teens. People need to stop listening to these different groups and watch the damn show to see for themselves. The huge rating drop was probably because idiot parents who heard â€œskinsâ€¦ child pornography,â€ did not bother to do some research and blocked the program (thinking they have just done something amazing as a parent). Then the parents let their kids watch the new episode of Law & Order SVU where a hooker was decapitated and mutilated in a public park, nice choice parents.
Iâ€™m not defending Skins per say, Iâ€™m defending the right to watch what we want. Skins US was not great and had the controversy not happened; it would probably have been canceled by the second season end. However, we should not let groups of people who have no right to do so, censor anything we may like. If parents were so concerned about TV, they would block certain channels or shows. Even if the program is tamed down, the commercials will still have that 85% chance of involving something with sex. This isnâ€™t 1940s America anymore people, its 2011, time to grow up and stop being so prude.
It was a terrible show, on a terrible channel. If the PTC wants to get rid of MTV, more power to them. MTV offers nothing to tv.