MTV cancels ‘Buckwild’ in wake of Shain Gandee’s death

MTV will not be moving forward with a second season of “Buckwild.”

In the wake of cast member Shain Gandee’s tragic death just over a week ago, the network has canceled the reality series despite having enough footage for several new episodes, according to TMZ. The solidly-rated show followed a group of nine young adults living in rural West Virginia.

21-year-old Gandee died of carbon monoxide poisoning early last week after his 1984 Ford Bronco became stuck in a mud hole, possibly causing the vehicle to fill with exhaust when the tailpipe was submerged. Also found dead in the vehicle were Gandee’s 48-year-old uncle David Gandee and 27-year-old friend Donald Robert Myers.

