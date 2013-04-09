MTV cancels ‘Buckwild’ in wake of Shain Gandee’s death

MTV will not be moving forward with a second season of “Buckwild.”
In the wake of cast member Shain Gandee’s tragic death just over a week ago, the network has canceled the reality series despite having enough footage for several new episodes, according to TMZ. The solidly-rated show followed a group of nine young adults living in rural West Virginia.
21-year-old Gandee died of carbon monoxide poisoning early last week after his 1984 Ford Bronco became stuck in a mud hole, possibly causing the vehicle to fill with exhaust when the tailpipe was submerged. Also found dead in the vehicle were Gandee’s 48-year-old uncle David Gandee and 27-year-old friend Donald Robert Myers.
RIP shain…… Rural want b the same witout ya
Natural selection at its finest!
Hahahaha stupid fucking idiot. Good.
Lmfao! Rednecks are definatly not known for their iq levels!
I guess opening a window was out of the question…
I guess leaving disrespectful messages to someone who lost there life is out the question too u no good heartless piece of s***. How bout u do urself a favor and sit inside ur car inside the garage with the engine running.
I would crack the garage door a little
Either they were all really stupid, or they were mudding under the influence, which I guess is also really stupid. Either way good riddance. I hope none of them procreated before they died. There are already more than enough dumb people out there.
You’ve never met any of these people. You have no clue how they were all you have is how they were shown. How can you be such a disteapectful pos. grow up.
You’re just showing how much more ignorant and stupid you are by talking down on a human being who lost their life. Just shows that you have no class. If you talk this way YOU are the moron.
And you idiots deserve to go with him for defending him. If you are really that stupid you get what you deserve. I feel for the other 2 in the truck. I apperiate other humans lives more then he valued his own.
Yall r sum sick fuckers.
May JEHOVAH JIREH bless them and their families.
Stupid fuccerz break a window or sumthn u jus sit & wait 2 die damn idiots was u that stoned
They were running the air conditioner not knowing that the tailpipe was submerged in mud. They all died in their sleep. Mistake that can happen to anyone, if u don’t know your tailpipe is stuffed with mud. Yes they were drinking but mistakes happen. Sadly, this mistake cost them their lives. Just have the decency to show them respect!
Fuccerz???