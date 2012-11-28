MTV cancels freshman comedy ‘The Inbetweeners’

MTV’s “The Inbetweeners” will never be popular.

The network has canceled their U.S. remake of the highly-rated British comedy series after a single season, according to Deadline.

“While we won”t be moving forward with another season of ‘The Inbetweeners,’ we enjoyed working with the show”s creators and such a talented, funny cast,” said an MTV spokesperson about the cancellation.

The show, about four high school friends stuck between popularity and total dork-dom, suffered from low ratings in its debut season, with its first episode premiering to less than a million viewers. Written by Brad Copeland and executive-produced by original “Inbetweeners” creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, the series starred Joey Pollari, Bubba Lewis, Zack Pearlman and Mark L. Young.

Did you watch MTV’s “The Inbetweeners”? Disappointed about the cancelation? Let us know in the comments.