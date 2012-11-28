MTV cancels freshman comedy ‘The Inbetweeners’

#MTV
11.28.12 6 years ago

MTV’s “The Inbetweeners” will never be popular.

The network has canceled their U.S. remake of the highly-rated British comedy series after a single season, according to Deadline.

“While we won”t be moving forward with another season of ‘The Inbetweeners,’ we enjoyed working with the show”s creators and such a talented, funny cast,” said an MTV spokesperson about the cancellation.

The show, about four high school friends stuck between popularity and total dork-dom, suffered from low ratings in its debut season, with its first episode premiering to less than a million viewers. Written by Brad Copeland and executive-produced by original “Inbetweeners” creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, the series starred Joey Pollari, Bubba Lewis, Zack Pearlman and Mark L. Young.

Did you watch MTV’s “The Inbetweeners”? Disappointed about the cancelation? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV
TAGSMTVTHE INBETWEENERSThe Inbetweeners canceledThe Inbetweeners Season 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP