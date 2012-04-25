MTV Movie Awards adds new categories including ‘Best On-Screen Dirt Bag’

Who’s your favorite dirt bag?

The MTV Movie Awards, the cable channel’s safely irreverent annual toast to the big screen, unveiled several new categories for this year’s show, including Best On-Screen Transformation, Best Gut-Wrenching Performance and Best On-Screen Dirt Bag (as opposed to off-screen dirt bag?).

They join perennial favorites such as Movie of the Year, Best Fight and Best Kiss.

On the music side, Fun., the spritely rockers behind the smash hit “We Are Young” were the first of the show’s performers to be revealed (and expect a guest appearance from Janelle Monae). The band will perform during a salute to the greatest party films of all time.

Because of its timing (the summer, as opposed to the end of the year), the MTV Movie Awards will allow the final “Harry Potter” film to compete with “The Hunger Games,” and will also potentially honor such seemingly-distant films as “The Help.”

“The Movie Awards will be a re-imagined celebration of the most popular films and performances from the past year,” said Stephen Friedman, President of MTV. “This year, we”ve overhauled categories and added a Breakthrough Performance award that will be chosen by some of the best directors in the world. We”re also making music a more central experience to the overall show creative, and are thrilled to announce fun. – a band that has already imprinted a new anthem on a generation – as our first musical moment.”

The complete MTV Movie Awards categories:

Movie of the Year

Best Female Performance

Best Male Performance

Breakthrough Performance

Best Comedic Performance

Best Music*

Best On-Screen Transformation*

Best Gut-Wrenching Performance*

Best Kiss

Best Fight

Best Cast*

Best On-Screen Dirt Bag*

* = new category



The 21st Annual MTV Movie Awards will air live Sunday, June 3rd at 9 pm ET/PT.