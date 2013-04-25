MTV orders ‘Scream’ pilot for TV

After successfully turning the wacky werewolf comedy “Teen Wolf” into a brooding lycanthropic supernatural melodrama, MTV is looking to spawn a TV incarnation of the hit “Scream” franchise.

The “Scream” order was the centerpiece of MTV’s programming announcement on Thursday (April 25) afternoon at its upfront presentation at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

MTV and Dimension Films are currently in discussions with “various writers” — i.e. “Not Kevin Williamson” — about writing the “Scream” pilot, which would be targeting a summer 2014 debut. While Williamson’s name goes conspicuously unmentioned in the MTV release, the network notes that the studio is “in discussions” with franchise director Wes Craven to direct the one-hour pilot.

“Scream,” which introduced the world to wisecracking horror aficionado Ghostface, was released in 1996 and became a surprise smash, grossing over $100 domestic, a figure that was nearly equalled by the 1997 sequel. “Scream 3” made $89 million domestic in 2000, while 2011’s “Scream 4” underperformed with only a $38 million domestic gross.

MTV also announced a trio of series pick-ups on Thursday.

“Generation Cryo” is a docu-drama about a 17-year-old named Breeanna who goes on the road to meet her 15 half-siblings, all fathered by a sperm donor.

“Nurse Nation,” another docu-series, focuses on nine twenty-something nurses assigned to work at a new hospital in a new city for 13 weeks. They won’t only be saving lives, though. MTV promises, “On days off, they take advantage of all that their host city has to offer, meet new people and potential new loves while often trying to keep previous relationships and friendships alive. It”s the ultimate ‘work-hard/play-hard” lifestyle.”

Finally, “The Hook Up” is a dating show hosted by Andrew Schultz. At least somewhat inspired by the success of “Catfish,” the show as individuals choosing potential dates based on the social media history of four suitors.

Finally, it’s our duty to inform you that “Snooki & JWOWW” has been renewed for a third season.