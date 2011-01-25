MTV renews ‘Jersey Shore’ for season 4, sends cast to Italy

Snooki and The Situation are going to Italy for “Jersey Shore” season four.

MTV has unsurprisingly renewed the reality show – the channel’s highest-rated series ever in its target demographic of 12-34 year-olds – for a fourth season. And after setting part of the second season in Miami, season four will begin filming in Italy sometime this spring.

Per MTV’s official press release: “Poised to get their G.T.L. on abroad, ready to drop in on Vinny”s family for a famous Guadagnino dinner and excited to trade gorillas for Italian stallions, this wacky and dysfunctional family is about to turn “the beautiful country” upside down.”

In its third season, “Jersey Shore” is doing so well for MTV that it actually beats all the broadcast network shows in its Thursday timeslot, not only among the MTV target demo, but the broadcasters’ 18-49 year-old demo. Its most recent episode on Jan. 20 was MTV’s most-watched series telecast ever, with 8.9 million total viewers.