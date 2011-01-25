MTV renews ‘Jersey Shore’ for season 4, sends cast to Italy

Snooki and The Situation are going to Italy for “Jersey Shore” season four.
MTV has unsurprisingly renewed the reality show – the channel’s highest-rated series ever in its target demographic of 12-34 year-olds – for a fourth season. And after setting part of the second season in Miami, season four will begin filming in Italy sometime this spring.
Per MTV’s official press release: “Poised to get their G.T.L. on abroad, ready to drop in on Vinny”s family for a famous Guadagnino dinner and excited to trade gorillas for Italian stallions, this wacky and dysfunctional family is about to turn “the beautiful country” upside down.”
In its third season, “Jersey Shore” is doing so well for MTV that it actually beats all the broadcast network shows in its Thursday timeslot, not only among the MTV target demo, but the broadcasters’ 18-49 year-old demo. Its most recent episode on Jan. 20 was MTV’s most-watched series telecast ever, with 8.9 million total viewers.
Please drop these idiots off at the Vatican and let Opus Dei take care of ’em.
I feel sorry for Italy. Maybe the Mafia can whack them…..
Does MTV have any plans in place on the off chance the Italian government won’t give the cast visas to get in the country?
Remember when Paulie Walnuts went to Italy and said at the dinner table, “Can’t I just get some macaroni and gravy?” and every Italian glared at him? The Jersey Shore cast probably knows less about Italian culture.
I can’t believe that such an undeserving group is going to get paid to live in Italy! They will not last long with real Italians. It will be just like Top Chef making old world Italian for the Sopranos. [tinyurl.com]
Before judging, how about giving them a chance they are not the first Americans to visit Italy. Some of them are from Italian decent so they’ll do fine. Everything is possible these days.
