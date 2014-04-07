Are you ready for the first full clip of Star-Lord in action in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’?

“Guardians Of The Galaxy” has gone from completely unknown quantity for the general public to “that weird-ass trailer that I saw in front of 'Captain America' this weekend.”

That's progress.

I am positively desperate to get the go-ahead to share all of my impressions from the set visit I did for the film in London, but that embargo will probably be in place until around the time of Comic-Con this year. I'm hoping that Marvel does a giant presentation for the film in Hall H. Every time we see footage that is more finished, the film looks better and better. Some of the clips have been part of everything since Marvel showed the footage at last year's Comic-Con, but they get more and more polished as James Gunn gets closer and closer to finally finishing this one.

Tonight, MTV premiered a clip that builds off of one of the bits we see in the trailer.

There's something very familiar about the set-up to the scene, but it's like the goofy and hilarious inversion of the opening scene from '”Raiders Of The Lost Ark.” Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) breaks into what looks like an ancient alien structure so he can steal The Orb. There may be a more specific name for the artifact, but right now, all we know about it for sure is that Quill wants it, and he's not the only one.

When Korath (Djimon Hounsou) and his team burst in, Quill drops his name like it's supposed to strike fear into the hearts of all of them. Their confusion speaks volumes, and I love that we're going to get a hero in this film who is constantly having to introduce himself. It's pretty far from the model established in the other Marvel films.

The best part of the clip is the final little bit in which Quill uses his rocket boots to… well, just check it out:

That's awesome, and I love that we finally see Quill put on the helmet/mask that defined the character when he was originally introduced. Pratt nails the tone with every line, and this is seriously starting to look like a whole heap of big splashy science-fiction fun.

“Guardians Of The Galaxy” will be in theaters August 1, 2014.