MTV’s 30th Anniversary: 12 Famous and Infamous Moments

On Aug. 1, MTV turns 30. The big 3-0. The channel is now much older than anyone in the 12-24 demographic it caters to.
I was music video editor at Billboard in the early ’90s. Covering MTV fell under my purview and it felt like the largest, most powerful force not just in the music industry, but in pop culture. That”s because it was. This was before the internet. This was before the dominance of video games. MTV wasn”t just king of the mountain, it was the mountain.
To be sure, there were other music video outlets-VH1, BET, TNN (The Nashville Network), CMT, “Friday Night Videos,” and several dozen local and regional video shows (virtually all of which died off when labels began charging for videos), but nothing came close to MTV”s reach and breadth. It”s hard to imagine any one entity now having the power that MTV once had; we”re too diffuse and we get our entertainment delivered through too many different ways.
While I was music video editor, MTV was spreading its manifest destiny across the world and it never ceased to amaze me that certain Eastern Bloc countries may have still been in political and civil turmoil back then, but, by God, they would have their MTV. The company, and many of its employees, had an evangelical zeal that bordered on scary. During my tenure, MTV wanted to pretend it was still run by the cool kids, but it was already owned by Viacom and was very corporate, despite its deep desire to appear otherwise. A publicist sat in on every interview and the spin came fast, furious and, occasionally, with a very heavy hand.
Some fellow journalists are writing a book about MTV”s first 30 years and the significant impact the channel has had on history. I can”t wait to read it. But in the meantime, here is my highly subjective list of MTV”s 12 most influential moments in chronological order.
“Video Killed The Radio Star” (1981): Any story about the history and significance of MTV has to include the first clip ever played on the channel for its 1981 launch. The clip, by British New Wave group The Buggles, proved very prophetic as MTV signaled the cultural shift of image over music. Ugly bands could no longer get signed.
“Billie Jean” (1982): Prior to adding the opening clip from Michael Jackson”s 1982″s “Thriller,” a then 18-month old MTV played very few videos by black artists, as it considered itself an album rock format. CBS Records swears they played hardball with MTV to force them to play “Billie Jean,” MTV execs swear they always planned to play “Billie Jean,” and needed no arm twisting. Regardless of how it happened, adding “Billie Jean” to MTV”s rotation swung open the doors for black artists like Prince at the channel and catapulted Jackson”s career.
“Thriller” (1983): If “Billie Jean” bolstered Jackson”s superstar career, the “Thriller” video rocketed it-and MTV-into the stratosphere. MTV ponied up $1 million for the exclusive rights to the 14-minute clip, marking the first time MTV paid a label to air a video (paving the way for the exclusive label deals to come later that increased MTV”s dominance). MTV played the John Landis-directed mini-movie five times a day, a shrewd move that made MTV destination viewing and spiked ratings tenfold.
“LiveAid” (1985): Though there had been multi-artist benefit concerts before, none had been televised from start to finish as MTV did with LiveAid. Beaming back and forth between London”s Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia”s JFK Stadium, MTV changed such concerts into global events with the world watching. ABC broadcast during primetime, but MTV kept the cameras rolling for the entire 16 hours (albeit with commercials).
“120 Minutes” (1986): As MTV”s regular programming became more mainstream, the channel took two hours out of every week for truly alternative music videos that were hard to see anywhere else. Originally hosted by Dave Kendall (and later Matt Pinfield), the first few years of “120 Minutes” were a wonderful place to learn about The Replacements, the Jesus & Mary Chain, Robyn Hitchcock, and all manner of rockers that weren”t finding homes on mainstream radio. If nothing else, “120” earns its place on this list for hosting the world premiere of Nirvana”s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video in 1991. (“120 Minutes” was resurrected July 31 on MTV2 with Pinfield)
“The Real World” (1992): Arguably the first reality show, “The Real World” is the network”s longest running program. Though the concept is so commonplace now: throw some strangers into a house and keep cameras rolling 24/7, back then, the sociological experiment was something new. It brought us some memorable characters, such as the repugnant Puck, but also some that touched our hearts, none more so than Pedro Zamora, who was living with AIDS. MTV”s inclusion of Zamora, who died in 1994, was one of TV”s first programs to have a gay male with AIDS, and the network used it to spread tolerance and understanding.
Choose or Lose (1992): Every now and then, MTV uses its powers for great good, perhaps none more so than its Choose Or Lose campaign. While it”s lost some of its potency, the ongoing program, started in 1992, attempts to educate young voters on the issues and often pairs with other organization, such as Rock the Vote, to support voter registration.
William Jefferson Clinton Town Hall (1992): While technically under the umbrella of “Choose or Lose, ” Clinton”s Town Hall meeting is so significant, it deserves its own bullet point. Baby boomer Clinton was the first presidential candidate to actively court the youth vote and harness the power that MTV offered to address voters under 25. Despite someone asking Clinton if he had to do it all over again, if he would inhale, the Town Hall showed the intelligence, inquisitiveness and interest of many young voters, who helped propel Clinton into office.
Kurt Cobain’s death (1994): MTV wasn”t the first to break the news of the Nirvana frontman, but it was the most resonant as MTV News anchor Kurt Loder led the coverage. MTV understood better than an other national outlet the significance of what had just happened and why it mattered.
The Madonna and Britney Spears Kiss (2003): The MTV Video Music Awards always took inordinate pride in pushing the envelope (a term MTV execs loved to use), which usually played itself out by trying way too hard to be audacious. After Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera performed together, Madonna kissed each of the ladies, but for some reason, the Madonna/Britney kiss, perhaps because there was a hint of tongue, turns the world upside down… It wasn”t even much of a kiss and there was never any doubt that it was anything more than a publicity ploy, but it was the kiss seen around the world.
“16 and Pregnant” (2009): In an attempt to show the difficulties of teen pregnancy, MTV created the next generation of tabloid stars. Two years later, the initial cast members are still cover-story fixtures on celebrity magazines. And with MTV creating spin-offs such as “Teen Mom,” many have wondered if MTV is encouraging a proliferation of teen pregnancies by girls who believe having a baby is the quickest way to stardom. Hey, if it worked for Amber Portwood…
“Jersey Shore” (2009): One week prior to its December 2009 debut, none of us knew what a Snooki was, the next, we couldn”t escape her. As MTV no longer had any upper hand as a video outlet (other than the occasional premiere) over YouTube and then Vevo, both of which leveled the playing field, the channel had to find ways to keep its relevance. And it got back at all of us by unleashing “Jersey Shore” upon the world. I”ve never seen an episode and I can name at least six cast members. That”s saying something.
What are your favorite and worst memories of MTV?
Dave Kendall was the first truly iconic host of 120 Minutes but several other folks did host for short periods of time before him.
Also of note: it comes back tonight on MTV2, again with Matt Pinfield!
Interesting how you unintentionally (or maybe just didn’t want to make a big deal about it) pointed out that there was a 9 year gap(between Cobain’s death and the Madonna/Spears kiss) of anything truly significant to come from MTV, pop culture-wise or other. I sat back and tried to think of anything that would fill this void, maybe overlooked, and the best I could come up with was the 2Pac/Biggie murders. However, by that point, MTV wasn’t the only one on top of the whole “E. Coast/ W. Coast” nonsense, so you were actually right to not mention it. It’s possible that was near decade long moment where MTV lost it’s relevancy. Videos were often cut in half to save time. TRL, which in it’s first few months actually had some credibility as the first true show to showcase what the MTV audience really wanted to see, but quickly spiraled out of control as it became almost a contest between screaming pre-teens voting all day long just to get their favorite band/artist to number one. I won’t even go into what it finally ended up being (just say I can tell why Carson Daly ran screaming from MTV towards the end of his contract). So I bring all this up about the 9 year gap, not as an insult to MTV, but as almost a cathartic realization of why the channel is what it is today. My generation for the channel is gone, even though I am only technically 4 years out of the demographic, but that “gap” signified the end of the era, and the new generation probably doesn’t even think of MTV as a place to watch Music Videos anymore. Oh well, everybody changes when they get older, I guess even MTV
I noticed the nine year gap as well…speaks volumes.
Pretty sad how, after 120 Minutes, nothing on this list really has anything to do with actual MUSIC. Cobain’s death, yes, but by then MTV was already barely a music channel. All this reality show crap though… Who honestly watches this sh*t?
I’m also not sure that two Michael Jackson videos are warranted. I’d always heard it that MTV basically relented and plyed hime when it came to “Beat It,” thanks to Van Halen’s guitar solo on that song. That was probably the breakthrough video to list.
Given Jackson’s immense (though completely inexplicable) popularity, I guess he almost has to be on the list. I’d just list “Beat It” and leave it at that. Personally, I’d rather hear Weird Al’s “Eat It.”
For me, my memories of MTV were seeing videos of (mostly) older artists I first discovered while watching MTV. There were the “Closet Classics” that helped introduce me to the Beatles, Stones, Hendrix, Santana, The Doors and The Band (among others), but there were also new songs and videos from great artists like John Lennon (posthumous releases), McCartney, Billy Joel (who had a lot of great videos in the 80s), David Bowie, The Police, Springsteen, and Peter Gabriel (another guy whose videos were always great), to name a few. Bob Dylan too! I remember having my mind blown the first time I saw the video for “Jokerman”!
I picked up on a few newer bands too… U2 and REM, most notably. Today, however, I’d guess most people under the age of 30 can’t even tell you what the “M” in MTV stands for.
Now get off my lawn, you little hoodlums! *shakes cane menacingly*
LIQUID TELEVISION.
I think I missed out on the days when MTV felt like it was run by the cool kids, because by the time I hit their main target age, it felt plenty corporate to me. Aside from music videos, when they used to play music videos, the only thing I remember actually liking was Beavis and Butthead and Daria. I do vividly remember watching Spring Break and TRL, but I stopped by the time I was in high school. MTV never felt particularly special growing up. Maybe part of that is because Nickelodeon had got to us mid-80’s babies first, and MTV was just another channel in the same vein.
MTV played videos the record companies made (but really the artist paid for) and made money. Then they (MTV) started telling the record companies/music video producers what kind of videos they wanted to be made (the expensive ones), then when established they moved away from music videos and did original (non music) programming. So essentially they ripped off the artists and the entire music industry. They are pariahs.
When MTV first started, I used to sit mesmerized in front of the TV for hours. Once the reality TV stuff started, though, they lost anything remotely resembling relevance for me. And for Jersey Shore alone (never seen an episode but I’m like you in being unable to escape it), they should be run out of town on the rails! They long ago stopped being any place I go to in order to discover new music.
I wish everyone who posted had listed their ages….As some of you suggest, by the time you were watching MTV it was already “over” in terms of its ability to break music or even, more potently, set the cultural agenda. THE DRQ: There was definitely a case for putting “TRL” on here–Billboard and MTV shared an office building for the “TRL” years and we could hear the screams of teenage girls wafting up to the 36th floor of our Times Square office depending upon who was on TRL that day… good times…
The State had a profound and lasting influence on my comic sensibilities.
Good one!– If for nothing else, the amount of talent that came out of that comedy troupe.
I graduated in 1980; I loved MTV and the old emcees of the show. “I want to go back and do it all over but I can’t go back I know” GH
I remember staying up sunday nights to watch the Young Ones then 120 minutes.It was like an event we waited all weak to see.Got my first glimpses at Camper Van Beethoven,REM,Siouxsie and the Banshees,etc.Haven’t watched MTV in about 15 years.
What exactly are we celebrating today? Music Television died long ago. There is no link whatsoever between the network of old and that of today except the letter “M”. Even the word “music” has been removed from the logo. Look at the MTV website today. It doesn’t even acknowledge it’s 30th birthday. That is probably because it is the birthday of a long defunct network that just happened to have the same call letters as the network of today. This new entity is concerned with providing a wall-to-wall teen reality crapfest to it’s demographic and nothing more. It has NO USE for it’s past. In fact, it is nowadays probably embarrassed by it.
Today should be a day for remembering an old friend we never got a proper opportunity to mourn.
Uh, Headbanger’s Ball isn’t on this list, but 120 Min is? Sorry, but HBB was as much MTV’s bread and butter as rap was in its heyday. They even started devoting weekly blocks just to metal music.
I am a teenager myself, and how I wish I could go back and see what MTV was before Jersey Shore and 16 & Pregnant.
Daria, Beavis & Butthead… enough said
Hello out there! I just wanted to say that I too used to think that “The Real World” on Mtv was the first reality show, but then years later I learned that the first reality show ever was “An American Family” which aired on PBS in 1971. So I now view “The Real World” as the very first reality show that CAME FROM Mtv. And as the reality show that has led to the reality show frenzy of today.
Worst: Jersey shore
Michael Jackson and Lisa Presley’s awkward kiss :)