MTV’s ‘Scream’ pilot will stalk a new generation of teens

(CBR) Ghostface”s big-screen rampage appears to be at an end, given the disappointing box-office returns on 2011′s “Scream 4”. But the murder king of movie-trivia mayhem will return on the small screen, courtesy of MTV”s developing “Scream” TV series.

TV Line has a breakdown of characters that will appear on the network”s upcoming one-hour drama pilot. They include:

Harper Duval, a 16-year-old introvert and intellectual who is suddenly part of the popular crowd, despite her misgivings. She has drifted apart from her longtime best friend, a girl named …

Audrey Jesen, who is “the bicurious daughter of a Lutheran pastor.” She”s an “artsy-loner” and is described as “more arresting-looking than pretty.” She dreams of one day becoming a filmmaker; hopefully she”ll have an easier time of it than Randy Meeks from Scream stories of yore.

Noah Foster is Audrey”s new best friend; he”s a brilliant, tech-minded kid with a great sense of humor, “a la John Cusack in his teen prime.” Like Audrey, Noah is very into entertainment culture, boasting “an encyclopedic knowledge of books, films, TV, apps” and more.

Lastly, there”s Maggie Duval, Harper”s mother. She”s the town”s medical examiner, “a grown-up geek,” a single mother due to her husband”s disappearance, and someone with “a dark secret from her past.” What are the odds that she”s secretly Sidney Prescott in witness protection? Probably not very good, but crazier things have happened in the Scream universe.

The pilot, written by Jill Blotevogel (“Ravenswood”, “Harper”s Island”, “Eureka”), is said to begin with a YouTube video that goes viral, creating problems for Audrey and apparently leading to murder.