Mumford & Sons, Elvis Costello cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Ghost of Tom Joad’

#Bruce Springsteen #U2
06.11.13 5 years ago

Mumford & Sons and Elvis Costello turn in a stripped-down version of Bruce Springsteen”s “Ghost Of Tom Joad,” complete with banjo and accordion as part of Agit8, a initiative launched by U2″s Bono meant to pressure governments into taking action against poverty at the upcoming G8 Summit in Northern Ireland.

[More after the jump…]

An off-shoot of Bono”s ONE Campaign, Agit8 features works from musicians, actors, artists and musicians performing classic protest songs in an effort to reignite the issue of poverty. Other artists taking part include Ed Sheeran, who is covering Bob Dylan”s “Masters Of War,” Matisyahu and Bob Marley”s “Redemption Song.”

Bruce Springsteen”s “Ghost Of Tom Joad” has taken on a continued life of its own since The Boss originally wrote it in the mid-’90s, primarily through Rage Against the Machine”s version and Rage guitarist”s Tom Morello”s incendiary version of the song (Morello has frequently guested with Springsteen and even became an honorary member of the E Street Band when he filled in for Steven Van Zandt in Australia earlier this year).

M&S and Costello throw in a little bit of Woody Guthrie’s “Do Re Mi,” which, not surprisingly, fits in perfectly with Springsteen’s tale.

  

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen#U2
TAGSBRUCE SPRINGSTEENelvis costelloG8 SummitGhost of Tom JoadMUMFORD AND SONSRage against the machineBonotom morelloU2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP