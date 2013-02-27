Mumford & Sons continue No. 1 reign on Billboard 200

Mumford & Sons” “Babel” tops the Billboard 200 album sales chart for a fifth non-consecutive week, but weakly. The set sold 63,000 copies, which is a 66% drop from the previous week, which included the days after the British band”s big Album of the Year win at the Grammys.

Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” climbs No. 3 to No. 2 (48,000, -44%), Josh Groban”s “All That Echoes” ascends No. 5 to No. 3 (41,000, -43%), “Now 45” moves No. 8 to No. 4 (38,000, -41%) and The Lumineers” self-titled set shifts up No. 6 to No. 5 (35,000, -47%).

Alabama Shakes experience a shift upward on the chart No. 20 to No. 6 with a little help from their “Saturday Night Live” performance. “Boys & Girls moved 33,000, which is a 10% positive shift in sales.

The “2013 Grammy Nominees” compilation slips No. 2 to No. 7 (30,000, -66%), fun.”s “Some Nights” dip No. 7 to No. 8 (30,000, -55%) and Taylor Swift”s “Red” descends No. 4 to No. 10 (28,000, -61%).

Album sales are down 20% compared to the previous week and down 13% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 7% so far.